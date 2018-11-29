Artist chosen for Brisbane’s new Art Series hotel

Award-winning Australian artist Vincent Fantauzzo has been picked for AccorHotels’ latest offering in its Art Series hotels. Fantauzzo will be charged with designing and furnishing the 166 guest rooms and lobby of the new hotel, located at the recently developed Howard Smith Wharves in Brisbane.

The $100 million luxury hotel will feature custom contemporary furnishings, with both original artworks and up to 500 reproductions of Fantauzzo’s most recognised works. Carved into the cliff under the Story Bridge, the six-level building will also feature a natural rock and timber facade, inspired by the surrounding environment and acting as an installation.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

AccorHotels chief operating officer Pacific, Simon McGrath, said Mr Fantauzzo was a “natural fit” to work on the project.

“Vincent is a charismatic artist with so much raw talent he was a natural fit to be the namesake artist of the first Art Series hotel under our management,” McGrath says.

“His mission is to make art accessible so he is a perfect match for the brand and The Fantauzzo’s design will clearly reflect his individual sense of style and sophistication.

I want people to leave saying ‘I was inspired’

“I think he represents the best of Brisbane.

“He is vibrant, he is young, he is exciting and I think that represents this precinct and Brisbane well.”

Fantauzzo is best known for his realistic portrait style and his photography, winning several awards including the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize, the Archibald Packing Room Prize and the Archibald People’s Choice Award four times. One of his more recent works, the official portrait of former prime minister Julia Gillard, was unveiled at Canberra in October.

Fantauzzo is also known for his portraits of actor Heath Ledger, chef Matt Moran and his wife, actor Asher Keddie.

Fantauzzo described the recognition as an honour.

“A lot of the artists that have been chosen for the art series in the past have been people I really look up to. Now I feel like being next to them is such an honour,” he says.

I think he represents the best of Brisbane

“I want people to be going to stay at a really good hotel, then discover a really creative and exciting experience with art involved. To me, this is not about coming to see the art. It’s about having a break, coming to the hotel and then discovering art.

“I want people to leave saying ‘I was inspired’.”

‘‘The Fantauzzo’’, to be launched in March 2019, will be the eighth Art Series hotel under Accor’s umbrella, joining others in Melbourne and Adelaide.

McGrath predicts there will be about 70,000 guests within the first year of operation, with rooms starting at $309 a night.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.