Around the corner from ‘The Block’: The largest hotel in Daylesford has hit the market

Daylesford’s historic Bellinzona Resort has hit the market following a multimillion-dollar, 12-month refurbishment which restored its old-world charm and expanded its accommodation offering.

Built in 1903, Bellinzona, located at 77 Main Road, Hepburn Springs, Daylesford is a landmark in what is considered Australia’s spa capital, which is about a 75 minute drive from Melbourne.

On the market for $16 million, sales agent Hugh Thomas from ResortBrokers – West End said vendors Tony DeMarco and Theresa Albioli, took a fairly shambolic former guesthouse and turned it into a destination with plush, dark, rich, sumptuous and sophisticated interiors.

“There’s just nothing of this calibre at this scale in Daylesford. At 63 keys, Hotel Bellinzona is the largest hotel in the area,” he said.

“Nothing comes close for scale or quality. Hotel Bellinzona is a premium luxury offering that complements why people come to Daylesford in the first place: to relax and unwind, soak in the country charm and natural mineral waters.”

Mr DeMarco and Ms Albioli, who successfully operate short term accommodation enterprise, The Houses Daylesford, have made invaluable contributions to Daylesford tourism and the wider region, Mr Thomas said.

“Tony and Theresa excel at buying period houses, doing them up beautifully and renting them out as short-stay rentals,” he said.

“With Hotel Bellinzona, Tony and Theresa tried something different – taking on a much larger property, going to town on the refurbishment and then running it as a hotel.

“They bought the property in 2020 and spent over a year and many millions of dollars getting it to where it is today.

“Having achieved what they set out to do, they’re now refocusing on what they do best: small short-term rentals. Tony and Theresa will continue to be important figures in the Daylesford region, I have no doubt.”

The striking and beautiful high-end 63 room luxury hotel offers an “experiential travel destination for Melbourne’s sophisticated corporate and leisure markets”.

Ms Albioli said Hotel Bellinzona has been her most rewarding renovation in more than 25 years.

“Hotel Bellinzona reminds me of Hotel California … ‘You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave,’” Mr DeMarco said.

In addition its luxury rooms, which have the Wombat State Forest as a backdrop, there is a 160 seat restaurant, conference and event spaces that can accommodate up to 650 guests.

Last financial year, the hotel delivered a net profit of more than $1.81 million.

Set on a landholding of about 1.2ha, there is scope for the new owner to add more rooms.

With the 21st season of the hit reality television show The Block being filmed a short drive from the hotel (23 mins on Google maps), Mr Thomas said while Bellinzona was a genuine turnkey business with all the hard work done for the new owner, host Scott Cam was welcome to visit.

In the few weeks the hotel has been listed for sale, buyer interest has been enormous, Mr Thomas said.

“The ideal buyer for Hotel Bellinzona is an experienced hotel operator at the upscale, luxury end of the market with the marketing capabilities to target Melbourne’s sophisticated corporate and leisure traveller,” he said.