Appetite for production: 608ha vineyard has global appeal

TASMANIAN farms with a track record of success are highly sought after on the world stage.

In just a week since launching to market, a broad range of buyers — including local, interstate and international investors — have set their sights set on exactly that type of asset in Nocton Vineyard.

The 608ha Richmond property with three titles is listed with Nutrien Harcourts rural property consultant and auctioneer Andrew Fisher.

“The vineyard has already attracted interest from international agricultural investment funds,” he said.

“Tasmanian viticulture is, at the moment, in a pretty sweet spot. There are companies chasing large areas, 200-300ha of plantable land in our state.

“Grazing and dry land cropping values have eased a bit in Tasmania.

“However, for dairy, horticulture, irrigated cropping and vineyards, the market is only getting better.

“The returns on these types of assets are strong. They are seen as a safe investment where you can get capital growth and a good return on your investment.”

Mr Fisher said the wide scope for future use was part of Nocton Vineyard’s appeal.

Alongside the established thriving vineyard, and its 100 acres of vines, there is space to expand this significantly by adding up to 200ha.

The property also has skyline protection, including the peaks of the lauded Coal River Valley.

“The location will add appeal for some purchasers,” Mr Fisher said.

“With the property being just minutes from historic Richmond town, from a development point of view, if someone wanted to invest in accommodation, a restaurant or tourism park, that would be ideal.

“The property is right in the corridor of one of Tasmania’s busiest tourism hotspots.”

The property also has multifaceted income streams from tenants Carrington Quarry, Bejo Organic Seeds and a casual grazing lease.

Nocton Vineyard was first planted in the late 1990s.

This vineyard offers 35ha planted with pinot, chardonnay, merlot, sauvignon blanc, riesling, chenin blanc, gamay, cabernet sauvignon, with Storm Bay and Nocton wine labels distributed nationally. There is also a cellar door.

While the property has been known as Nocton Vineyard for decades, the Coal River Valley property dates back to 1813 as a sheep grazing property when granted to the then Governor of Tasmania.

Mr Fisher said the reason why the property owners had put the vineyard on the market was a “generational change”.