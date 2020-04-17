Anger over QLD plan to force coronavirus rent bill onto landlords

The Palaszczuk Government’s proposed COVID-19 protections for tenants have come under fire for forcing mum and dad investors to foot the bill for losses from renters they will be banned from evicting.

Mass opposition is building towards the plan, which the real estate industry’s peak body in Queensland warned would mean landlords would not be covered by insurance for rent losses nor would they be able to use usual channels to get that money back post-COVID-19.

REIQ warned tenants would also be able to ask for rent reductions without proving financial hardship, deny entry to properties and have automatic six-month extensions on leases, which would lead to the financial burden on landlords stretching to 12 months.

MORE: All the latest coronavirus commercial property news

Among those calling for action is Real Estate Industry of Australia life member Simon Pressley who said: “The same Queensland state government that started a process late last year to try and strip several fundamental rights away from asset owners is now only a few days away from passing new legislation which essentially means that, among other changes, owners of Queensland investment properties will be expected to write-off some of their rental income.”

In an open letter to landlords, the Real Estate Institute of Queensland warned landlords would “foot the bill” for government plan that’s been backed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“As the peak body for real estate in Queensland, we support the need for tenant protection during COVID-19 however, we are fundamentally opposed to some of the proposed measures. You should be too. As a landlord, you will ultimately foot the bill if the following proposals are introduced,” the letter stated.