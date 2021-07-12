An ‘Insta-famous’ Sunshine Coast hotel for sale

The hotel is located within a 20-minute drive to Noosa. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

A boutique Sunshine Coast hotel that made a splash on Instagram has been listed for sale with built-in buzz.

Opening 12 months ago after a total renovation, the 10-room Loea Hotel in Maroochydore has attracted 11,600 followers on the platform for its sophisticated, crisp-white California styling and dreamy coastal location.

Owners Andrew and Lucy Pink transformed the formerly dated motel after relocating from the UK and noting a market gap for chic, affordable accommodation.

The hotel now features 10 suites, a magnesium pool with a communal garden and seating area, a reception, a cafe within a vintage van, and cruiser bikes for guests’ use.

There’s also an on-site manager’s residence.

Despite launching during the COVID pandemic, Loea has “fast become one of Queensland’s hottest new hotels”, said marketing agent Hayley Manvall of CBRE Hotels.

It has featured in a number of design and travel magazines and caught the eyes of social media influencers.

“The asset is essentially a ‘rooms department’ only and, given the limited amenities, facilities and low wage costs, it delivers exceptional profit margins, superior to the more traditional, full-service hotel model,” Ms Manvall said.

“The hotel is operated by on-site managers and is an attractive-sized investment for an incoming owner-operator or an investor, with the flexibility to retain the current management team.”

Set on a 1376sqm freehold site opposite the Maroochy River, Loea Hotel is 20 minutes from Noosa and a seven-minute drive to the new Sunshine Coast International Airport.

Ms Manvell said the accommodation has high corporate demand during the week and strong interest from the leisure markets on both weekends and weekdays.

She said CBRE Hotels’ recent sale of the Bower Byron Bay for over $15 million – translating to $535,000 per room – has demonstrated the performance and demand for this type of boutique asset in popular coastal markets.