‘An incredible appetite’: Bondi Beach luring investors as rents rise

News
Stephen Nicholls
First published 07 November 2023, 12:00am

21 Hastings Parade, Bondi Beach is going to auction on November 28.

This Bondi Beach block that houses six one-bedroom apartments has been in the Boyd family since the Depression era. It’s expected to be hot property when it goes under the hammer in a few weeks.

Property records don’t indicate what the owners’ grandfather paid for the land at 21 Hastings Pde, but the flats, named Lomar, a blend of the grandparent names Lillian & Omar, weren’t built until circa 1940.

The units have been a nice-little earner for his two-grandkids, with the units attracting rents of $550 a week.

The building is named after the owners’ grandparents.

It’s just a few blocks from the beach.

The one-bedders rent for $550 a week.

The property has now hit the market for November 28 auction with a $4.7m price guide via the Colliers team of Matt Pontey and Miron Solomons, who say a spate of unit blocks have come to the market recently.

“We’re currently seeing an incredible appetite for well-located apartment blocks with major upside in rents, especially given the current rental climate,” Mr Pontey said.

Mr Solomons added: “The east has always been a go-to destination for investors and these properties provide a secure income stream with all the fundamentals for future growth and strong demand.

Full of charm.

They’ve been owned by the same family since the Depression.

These assets are currently popular with investor buyers.

The pair recently sold a block of five apartments at 47 Imperial Ave, Bondi, for $5.35m, for a gross yield of 3.1 per cent to a local eastern suburbs investor.

The agent argue beachside apartment blocks have become one of Sydney’s most sought-after

commodities, as purchasers search for a haven to invest their money in.

“These often-intergenerational assets offer a fantastic price point for a number of buyer types, including mum-and-dad investors who may be priced out of other alternatives.”

Their recent sale in Imperial Ave generated strong interest from both local and interstate investors seeking a secure investment in Bondi, with three active bidders and robust competition.

