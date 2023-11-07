‘An incredible appetite’: Bondi Beach luring investors as rents rise

This Bondi Beach block that houses six one-bedroom apartments has been in the Boyd family since the Depression era. It’s expected to be hot property when it goes under the hammer in a few weeks.

Property records don’t indicate what the owners’ grandfather paid for the land at 21 Hastings Pde, but the flats, named Lomar, a blend of the grandparent names Lillian & Omar, weren’t built until circa 1940.

The units have been a nice-little earner for his two-grandkids, with the units attracting rents of $550 a week.

MORE:

Gay icon’s widow lists in Potts Point

The $11bn solution to the housing crisis

The property has now hit the market for November 28 auction with a $4.7m price guide via the Colliers team of Matt Pontey and Miron Solomons, who say a spate of unit blocks have come to the market recently.

“We’re currently seeing an incredible appetite for well-located apartment blocks with major upside in rents, especially given the current rental climate,” Mr Pontey said.

Mr Solomons added: “The east has always been a go-to destination for investors and these properties provide a secure income stream with all the fundamentals for future growth and strong demand.

MORE:

How a $2 investment could earn you $78,000 each year

The pair recently sold a block of five apartments at 47 Imperial Ave, Bondi, for $5.35m, for a gross yield of 3.1 per cent to a local eastern suburbs investor.

The agent argue beachside apartment blocks have become one of Sydney’s most sought-after

commodities, as purchasers search for a haven to invest their money in.

“These often-intergenerational assets offer a fantastic price point for a number of buyer types, including mum-and-dad investors who may be priced out of other alternatives.”

Their recent sale in Imperial Ave generated strong interest from both local and interstate investors seeking a secure investment in Bondi, with three active bidders and robust competition.