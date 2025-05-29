Ampol launches national petrol station portfolio across five states

Fuel retailer Ampol, previously called Caltex Australia, has put a national portfolio of 13 development sites up for sale following a review of its petrol station network.

The portfolio – worth about $20 million plus – comprises three sites in Queensland, three sites in South Australia, four sites in Victoria, two sites in Western Australia and one in New South Wales.

The sites range in size from just 1,265sqm – a commercial site in Tumbarumba, NSW, to up to 3073sqm in Gilles Plains, SA.

Other locations include St Georges, Kearnys Spring and Portsmith in QLD, Stepney and Prospect in SA, Wangaratta, Portland, Euroa and Wendouree in VIC, and Katanning and Moora in WA.

The nationally distributed portfolio comprises a mix of metropolitan and regional locations and comes with a range of zonings that will allow for varied development outcomes, including housing, fast food, service centres and retail development.

Each site is strategically positioned with excellent road visibility and access, often in major traffic corridors or key urban intersections.

“This portfolio represents a rare opportunity to acquire well-located land in tightly held locations, whether for immediate development or strategic land banking,” Cushman & Wakefield’s National Director and Head of Investment Sales Daniel Cullinane said.

“Given the scarcity of prime arterial sites and the continued strength of convenience retail and service-based assets, we expect this opportunity will appeal to developers seeking shovel-ready or strategically positioned projects, owner-occupiers chasing high-exposure sites, and investors looking to land bank quality real estate in growth corridors.

“All at a time when demand for prime metro and regional locations is being fuelled by infrastructure investment, population growth, and the ongoing push for last-mile and convenience-based solutions.

It is understood Ampol had intended to develop the sites into future petrol stations with market sources estimating the portfolio’s worth around $20m plus.

Ampol last listed petrol station sites for sale in 2022, when it sold off 17 vacant sites from its national collection.

Current properties for sale are as follows.

QUEENSLAND

104 Victoria Street, St George

Size: 3,041sqm

875 Ruthven Street, Kearnys Spring,

Size: 2,133sqm

30-36 Kenny Street, Porsmith

Size: 1,727sqm

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

101 Magill Road, Stepney

Size: 1,758sqm

204-208 Main North Road, Prospect

Size: 2,992sqm

846-848 Grand Junction Road, Gilles Plains

Size: 3,073sqm

VICTORIA

79 Reid Street, Wangaratta

Size: 1,933sqm

182 Percy Street, Portland

Size: 1,628sqm

38-40 Clifton Street & 25 Lewis Street, Euroa

Size: 2,625sqm

921 Howitt Street, Wendouree

Size: 1,876sqm

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

152-154 Clive Street, Katanning

Size: 1701sqm

96 Gardiner Street, Moora

Size: 1,770sqm

NEW SOUTH WALES

150 Albury Street, Tumbarumba

Size: 1,265sqm