Ampol launches national petrol station portfolio across five states
Fuel retailer Ampol, previously called Caltex Australia, has put a national portfolio of 13 development sites up for sale following a review of its petrol station network.
The portfolio – worth about $20 million plus – comprises three sites in Queensland, three sites in South Australia, four sites in Victoria, two sites in Western Australia and one in New South Wales.
The sites range in size from just 1,265sqm – a commercial site in Tumbarumba, NSW, to up to 3073sqm in Gilles Plains, SA.
Other locations include St Georges, Kearnys Spring and Portsmith in QLD, Stepney and Prospect in SA, Wangaratta, Portland, Euroa and Wendouree in VIC, and Katanning and Moora in WA.
The nationally distributed portfolio comprises a mix of metropolitan and regional locations and comes with a range of zonings that will allow for varied development outcomes, including housing, fast food, service centres and retail development.
Each site is strategically positioned with excellent road visibility and access, often in major traffic corridors or key urban intersections.
“This portfolio represents a rare opportunity to acquire well-located land in tightly held locations, whether for immediate development or strategic land banking,” Cushman & Wakefield’s National Director and Head of Investment Sales Daniel Cullinane said.
“Given the scarcity of prime arterial sites and the continued strength of convenience retail and service-based assets, we expect this opportunity will appeal to developers seeking shovel-ready or strategically positioned projects, owner-occupiers chasing high-exposure sites, and investors looking to land bank quality real estate in growth corridors.
“All at a time when demand for prime metro and regional locations is being fuelled by infrastructure investment, population growth, and the ongoing push for last-mile and convenience-based solutions.
It is understood Ampol had intended to develop the sites into future petrol stations with market sources estimating the portfolio’s worth around $20m plus.
Ampol last listed petrol station sites for sale in 2022, when it sold off 17 vacant sites from its national collection.
Current properties for sale are as follows.
QUEENSLAND
104 Victoria Street, St George
Size: 3,041sqm
875 Ruthven Street, Kearnys Spring,
Size: 2,133sqm
30-36 Kenny Street, Porsmith
Size: 1,727sqm
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
101 Magill Road, Stepney
Size: 1,758sqm
204-208 Main North Road, Prospect
Size: 2,992sqm
846-848 Grand Junction Road, Gilles Plains
Size: 3,073sqm
VICTORIA
79 Reid Street, Wangaratta
Size: 1,933sqm
182 Percy Street, Portland
Size: 1,628sqm
38-40 Clifton Street & 25 Lewis Street, Euroa
Size: 2,625sqm
921 Howitt Street, Wendouree
Size: 1,876sqm
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
152-154 Clive Street, Katanning
Size: 1701sqm
96 Gardiner Street, Moora
Size: 1,770sqm
NEW SOUTH WALES
150 Albury Street, Tumbarumba
Size: 1,265sqm