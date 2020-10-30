Amazon to open new fulfilment centre in Melbourne

Retail behemoth Amazon will open one of its signature new fulfilment centres in the western suburbs of Melbourne, committing to a Dexus logistics park, as it seeks to lock in gains it made during the pandemic.

The company is readying for a sales surge at the forthcoming annual Black Friday event and is capitalising on the switch to online shopping during lockdowns. Just last week it also committed to a last mile delivery centre in Brisbane and will also occupy a roboticised warehouse in the Sydney suburb of Oakdale.

Amazon said the new facility, now under way in the Melbourne suburb of Ravenhall, would create about 300 jobs when completed next year. The new complex would generate an additional 200 construction jobs and more than double Amazon’s operational footprint in Victoria.

The new fulfilment centre will be 37,000sq m — almost double the size of the Melbourne Cricket Ground — with capacity to house up to six million items from Amazon.com.au ranging from health, household and personal care products, consumer electronics, as well as pantry food and drink staples, to larger items such as flat-screen TVs.

Amazon opened its first local fulfilment centre in Dandenong South in Melbourne’s southeast in 2017 and also recently opened a larger last-mile hub at Melbourne airport.

“We have invested significantly in our Victorian operations this year to ensure we can continue to improve delivery promises to customers in the state,” Amazon Australia director of operations Craig Fuller said. The complex will also service small and medium-sized businesses that use the Fulfilment By Amazon service.