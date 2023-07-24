Alex Fevola’s first flagship store boasts feature ‘snake table’

Alex Fevola is bucking the trend of online-only retail by opening her first flagship store for her makeup company Runway Room in the heart of Armadale.

The multi-level retail dwelling at 1166 High St has a store on its ground-floor and is home to the company’s head office upstairs.

While the makeup artist of 25 years and entrepreneur designed the store herself, she worked alongside long-time building consultant Mark Dooney as well as retail solutions team Ive on merchandise units and the overall execution of Ms Fevola’s design ideas.

RELATED: Muso lists artistic house with retro caravan

Stars host slumber party at Barbie’s pink Malibu DreamHouse

Ms Fevola said the “snake table”, a curved table that ran through the middle of the store, which they claim is an Australian-first and her own innovation, intended to create a seamless shopping experience.

“I just wanted something that looks really cool, looks really different. And I wanted the products to be flat laid, rather than standing up in inserts,” Ms Fevola said.

“I really wanted to create a very simple environment that was really easy to navigate easy to understand, and makes it easy for the customer to be able to compare products.”

All products are displayed in order of application along the table as opposed to by brand.

She added that opening the store had been a dream of hers since she began Runway Room 11 years ago.

“The consistent feedback and growing demand from clients over the years when asked why we didn’t have a retail store, was that they felt intimidated, confused, and overwhelmed in other beauty retail environments,” she said.

“That is why I wanted to create an innovative and new way to shop for beauty, offering a welcoming and non-intimidating space where everyone can experience our incredible products.”

The store has a heritage facade and sits along Armadale’s High St shopping thoroughfare.

Runway Room is boutique in size, boasting buttermilk-toned ascents, offering a small range of products with the consumer in mind.

There are plans to project a carousel of images showcasing makeup looks by the in-house artist of the day.

Ms Fevola began Runway Room 11 years ago as an online-only make-up brand.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: First look inside Andy Lee’s huge Hawthorn project

Where you can get a bargain home at 2013 prices

Where you can find ‘sleeper suburbs’ set to boom

sarah.petty@news.com.au