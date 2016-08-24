Aldi to make way for IGA on Gold Coast

Spanos IGA has leased 1000sqm of space at the Easy T Centre in Robina.

German supermarket giant Aldi will exit the Gold Coast’s Easy T shopping centre this month after owner Clarence Property signed an independent IGA operator to a 15-year lease.

Spanos IGA will commence trading as the anchor tenant at the $30 million centre at Robina in November, marking the Spanos Group’s fourth IGA supermarket within the iconic tourist region.

The IGA will take up 1000sqm of space – which Aldi will vacate this month – at the 5880sqm centre, in a deal negotiated by Darrell Irwin of Colliers International.

The Easy T Centre comprises also features another 30 retail tenancies, as well as commercial space leased to the Queensland Government and Vision Australia.

It also has a medical precinct anchored by Easy T Medical and other supporting services.

Irwin says Robina’s continued growth continues to make it one of the Gold Coast’s most sought after commercial areas.

“There is significant residential growth occurring in Easy T’s immediate catchment area, including the nearby City Village development and more apartments proposed for land adjoining the centre,” he says.

“As an experienced and successful operator Spanos Group immediately recognised the opportunity to be the anchor tenant in a well-established shopping centre in the heart of Robina, and moved quickly to secure the space.”

Spanos Group chairman Tony Spanos says the store will be redesigned as part of the new tenancy.

“Our new store design will be the first of its kind for the Spanos Group,” he says.

“These are exciting times for our business and the addition of Spanos IGA Robina provides a refreshing and innovative shopping alternative to the community of Robina.”

Clarence Property bought the Easy T Centre in 2007, and managing director Peter Fahey says the IGA lease ensures minimal disruption for local shoppers.

“They were able to take up the tenancy quickly, providing a relatively seamless transition for customers at Easy T Centre,” he says.