Accor aims for sweet success with trio of Mövenpick Hotels

The popularity of Accor’s Mövenpick Hotels has inspired the French hotel giant to supercharge the brand’s growth across the Pacific with the opening of three more hotels.

The Swiss-born Mövenpick will open two new Mövenpick Hotels in New Zealand while a Mövenpick Hotel is planned for the inner Brisbane suburb of Spring Hill.

Since opening in Tasmania last year, Accor has grown the brand to four locations in Australia and New Zealand – Mövenpick Hotel Hobart, Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer, Mövenpick Hotel Auckland, and Mövenpick Hotel Wellington.

Early construction works have commenced on its fifth location, Mövenpick Hotel Brisbane Spring Hill which will open in 2024.

“These new hotels are breaking new ground and shaping the future of hospitality, creating new experiences for our guests,” Accor Pacific chief executive Sarah Derry said.

“Mövenpick Hotel brand experiences, such as a daily Chocolate Hour for guests, encapsulate Mövenpick Hotels’ passion for gastronomy and innovation and generates immense interest and talkability,” she said.

“With a growing footprint, all Mövenpick Hotels take a sustainable and responsible approach, caring for local communities and protecting the environment in the destinations where they operate.”

“The post-Covid travel market is witnessing a renewed desire for leisure stays and Mövenpick Hotels’ strong point of difference provides a compelling reason for people to visit these key city markets. This leisure appeal is particularly important for our industry as our cities recover.”

Australia is New Zealand’s largest tourism market and around 1.5m Australians visit annually, spending $2.7 billion in 2019.

Accor is the largest hotel operator in New Zealand with 43 hotels, employing over 1,500 team members.

Although NZ is one of the last countries to reopen it has now declared itself “back on the map” for international tourists with the border opening to vaccinated travellers from 60 visa waiver countries. These countries include Australia, UK and the US.

The first Mövenpick Hotels property to open in the Pacific region, the 221-room Mövenpick Hotel Hobart, is located on Elizabeth Street – one of Hobart’s principal heritage streetscapes and close to the bustling Hobart waterfront.

The hotel has spectacular views of Hobart’s historical city and harbour, a gymnasium, meeting facilities and the hotel’s Tesoro Modern Italian restaurant – one of Hobart’s premium food and wine experiences.

Further north the 172-room Mövenpick Hotel Melbourne on Spencer delights guests with its contemporary design and boutique interiors. The hotel features a Mövenpick Café and Miss Mi restaurant and bar, which serves an exotic blend of modern Pan-Asian cuisine. A dedicated recreation floor boasts a 25m swimming pool, sauna, and gymnasium.

The 207-room Mövenpick Hotel Auckland is unlike any other hotel offering in New Zealand – offering a 24-hour sundae service, and signature restaurant and bar are just a few of the luxuries on offer.

With its heart-of-the-city location and access to some of the best commercial, retail, dining and leisure attractions in Tamaki Makurau, Mövenpick Hotel Auckland is the new centrepiece of the city’s CBD.

Mövenpick Hotel Wellington will launch in July with 114 luxurious guest rooms and suites, along with a signature restaurant and bar, and dedicated meeting and events facilities. Here, guests can expect Mövenpick Hotels’ trademark quality and premium service in an inviting, approachable atmosphere.

Promising to bring a refreshingly different hospitality experience to Queensland’s River City when it opens in 2024, the 96-room Mövenpick Hotel Brisbane Spring Hill will indulge guests with opulent art deco inspired interiors, restaurant, bars, a 25m swimming pool, fitness centre, conference facilities for more than 100 delegates, and sweeping views of Brisbane from its elevated heritage setting.

The Mövenpick Hotels launched more than seven decades ago, now with more than 110 locations open globally including Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea, Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit15 Bangkok, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Dubai Media City UAE and Mövenpick Hotel Istanbul Golden Horn.

All Mövenpick Hotels offer a daily Chocolate Hour, where guests can sample and purchase a range of chocolate delicacies.