Accommodation venture is walking distance to Mac Point Stadium

ONE of Hobart’s finest accommodation properties has hit the market.

Elders Tasmania has launched a sale campaign for the Gibson’s Mill at No.17 Morrison St, a unique property featuring 12 self-contained apartments with eight car spaces on a single title.

It has been offered for sale with vacant possession, providing buyers the chance to acquire a superb Tasmanian asset.

Elders Commercial Sales & Leasing consultants Tom Balcombe and Claude Alcorso received strong interest in the multi-level accommodation property during the first week of the campaign.

“The location of this asset is what buyers are really excited about — its proximity to Salamanca, Battery Point, and the city’s bustling CBD is fantastic, Mr Alcorso said.

“With the recent lodgement of the planning documents for The Macquarie Point Stadium, No.17 Morrison St could be walking distance to some of the world’s best sporting and music events.”

MORE: Iconic coastal farm’s first time for sale in 87 years

Pub, accommodation, untapped land … what doesn’t it have?

The property’s history of success under management and its versatility — either as luxury apartments or as strata-sellable units — positions it as a landmark opportunity in the Tasmanian real estate landscape.

The Hobart market continues to see strong demand for premium accommodation and investment properties, making this an exceptional opportunity for buyers.

“Hobart’s hotel outlook looks really positive over the next few years as a favourable supply and demand equation takes hold,” Mr Balcombe said.

“The launch of the Gibson’s Mill campaign represents a significant opportunity for astute investors looking to capitalise on Hobart’s thriving high-end property market.

“With its prime location, rare vacant possession, and strata approval, this property stands out as one of the most unique and high-potential investments currently available.”

The Gibson’s Mill property has been a well-regarded accommodation choice in Hobart.

With approved plans for strata subdivision, there is future potential for the apartments to be sold individually, further enhancing the property’s value for investors.

The offering includes six one-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom apartments, a two-bedroom penthouse, and a three-bedroom penthouse.

Gibson’s Mill is for sale with Elders Commercial by expressions of interest, closing Thursday, October 24 at 4pm.

For more information, contact the listing agents, Tom Balcombe and Claude Alcorso.

MORE: New vision for former nursing home revealed

Over 10pc of Flinders Island arable area to be sold in one go