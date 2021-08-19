A ‘shed’ on the Sunshine Coast has sold for more than a house in almost 900 Qld suburbs

An industrial unit has sold off-market for a price tag higher than the median house sales price in almost 900 Queensland suburbs.

Located at Noosaville, which has a median house sales price of $1.325 million, the 189sq m industrial shed and caretakers unit sold for $875,000 – or an eye-watering $3500 a square metre.

The unit, which is located within the Enterprise Precinct, consists of a ground floor, 124sq m warehouse and a top floor, one bedroom 65sq m caretakers apartment.

To put that price into perspective, that’s more than the median house price in Currumbin Waters on the Gold Coast, Pelican Waters on the Sunshine Coast and Albion in Brisbane.

For that same price, you could buy two houses each in Caboolture in the Moreton Bay region, Mount Sheridan in Cairns and Hermit Park in Townsville.

A four-bedroom house in Upper Coomera is currently listed for offers over $770,000, while a three-bedroom house with ocean views in Buderim could be yours for an offer over $750,000.

The Noosaville industrial unit was sold by Colliers Sunshine Coast, with agent Johnny Gooderham describing the local markets as “bonkers”.

He said the property sold to a local buyer.

“The commercial market is very busy at the moment, a lot of interest,” he said.

“There are very few caretaker units available, they are few and far between.”

Mr Gooderham said the Noosaville area was largely a “biosphere” area, with no more zoned industrial land, with existing stocks “as rare as hens teeth”.

This, he said, was putting huge pressure on prices, and on start-ups and small businesses.

“We are also seeing interest from interstate buyers who are moving their businesses here, which is good for the local economy,” he said. “And plenty of interest from Brisbane.”

The agency also sold another unit in the same complex last year for just over $500,000, or around $3300 a sq m.

But that unit was not habitable.

The off-market sales comes just two months after a 21sq m garage in Surfers Paradise was listed for sale for offers over $125,000.

To put the garage into perspective, The Soul Penthouse in Surfers Paradise, which spanned 1070 sqm, sold for a record $15.25 million at auction, or about $14,200 a square.

And you can’t live in the garage.

At the time of its initial listing, it had a tenant in place paying $476 a month.

But it is now vacant and back on the market.

It is being marketed by LJ Hooker Palm Beach-Coolangatta-Tweed agent Mark Jensen.