$500m plan for James Packer warehouse

A $500m plan for a Surry Hills warehouse, recently sold by a company owned by James Packer for $110m has been welcomed by the developer of another mega project nearby.

The billionaire former casino mogul recently sold historical Marlborough House in Marlborough St to developer Time & Place, who intends to convert it into 150 apartments, including 26 affordable units, with an end value of $400m-$500m.

The proposed redevelopment is just 300m from the recently completed Toga redevelopment of Surry Hills Village, which also cost more than $500m, where just 13 of the 122 apartments on offer now remain for sale.

Toga’s executive general manager, Anthony Falas, said Time & Place’s plans for a nearby warehouse would be good for Surry Hills.

MORE:

The last “affordable” Sydney suburbs

“It’s going to elevate the standard of apartments in the area, which mainly has lots of older stock,” he said.

“And it’s going to bring a lot of new people into the area, which is great for our retail offering.

“We’ve attracted a lot of blue-ribbon eastern suburbs buyers, from Paddington, Woollahra, Bellevue Hill and Vaucluse.”

The retail and foodie scene at Surry Hills Village’s Wunderlich Lane has been really cranking up, with the recently opened Greek restaurant Olympus, an Asian fusion eatery called Island Radio, Regina Pizza Italian and the Messina next door already hugely popular.

And there’s more to come, with a pub/cocktail bar called Baptist St Rec Club and Lottie, a new Mexican restaurant atop the new 102-room boutique hotel Eve, to open soon.

The new food and retail hub, which also includes a new Coles and Harris Farm, is a huge bonus for the Surry Hills Village residents but also the future buyers at the Time & Place project.

MORE: Insane income you need to buy home in Aus

That developer bought the 3413 sqm Marborough House site in partnership with investment firm NPACT, a wholly owned subsidiary of Victoria Fields that’s owned by Packer.

It’s the first time in more than half a century that Marlborough House has been sold in a deal done by JLL’s James Aroney and The Agency’s Michael Laing.

The existing building was built between 1914 and 1934 as a clothing, furniture, homewares and luggage-building factory for David Jones.

MORE: Endless summer: best summer homes for sale now

Plans were expected to be submitted for approval to the NSW Government as a significant development project with a design competition to follow.

Demolition is expected in 2027 and completion two years later.

MORE: Huge change for Aussie home prices