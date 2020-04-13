$400m QLD commercial property land tax relief could go national

Landlord Joseph Coco, right, and tennant Nicola Williams, owner of Nikkiz Hair, after Mr Coco announced he would halve rent.

The Queensland government’s unveiling of a $400m land tax package for stressed landlords is expected to trigger further relief for property owners nationally as commercial tenants demand rent holidays.

NSW has indicated that it could follow suit and Victoria is also exploring ways of easing the burden on landlords as they support tenants that have been hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The moves are expected in the wake of the federal cabinet last week announcing a new code for dealing with small commercial tenants that will become mandatory once state laws are passed.

But the code’s intrusive nature has sparked political and property criticism.

Former Queensland premier Campbell Newman, who now chairs property firm Arcana Capital, has lashed the proposed scheme.

“Landlords should look after small tenants and share the pain,” he posted on social media.

