38-storey luxury hotel coming to Darwin CBD

An artist’s impression of the 38-storey luxury hotel and apartment complex. Picture: Architecton

The Development Consent Authority has approved a proposed 38-storey luxury hotel and apartment complex in the Darwin CBD.

Top End Properties (NT) Pty Ltd received the DCA approval late last month.

There were no objectors to the proposal, which is for a mixed use development comprising ground level commercial tenancies.

The DCA set conditions to be met by the developer.

A traffic impact assessment report has to be prepared identifying the traffic impacts of the development with particular attention to pedestrian, vehicular, cyclist and public transport, and necessary upgrades to the surrounding street network.

The DCA says particular attention should be given to traffic turning right from Mitchell St into McLachlan St.

A schematic plan demonstrating the on-site collection of stormwater and its discharge into the underground drainage system has to be submitted to and approved by the City of Darwin.

An environmental and construction management plan to address construction access, haulage routes, public access, waste management and the use of council land during construction also has to be prepared.

A waste management plan and landscape plan of the road reserve adjacent to the property has been asked for.

The luxury development, which is across the road from the Darwin Entertainment Centre, has no start date attached to it, but it will have 198 hotel rooms and 23 three-bedroom multiple dwellings.

There will also be four above ground parking levels, plus a plant and services at basement level.

Morrison Commercial managing director Peter Morrison said discussions have been held with a luxury hotel chain to manage the property.

“It is an exciting development proposal and we are confident all hurdles can be cleared,” he said.

The permit will lapse after two years.

This article from the NT News originally appeared as “38-storey luxury CBD hotel and apartment complex approved”.