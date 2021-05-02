Real commercial
30ha site on Tassie’s East Coast

News
Jarrad Bevan | 02 MAY 2021
Breaking News Breaking News 12868 Tasman Hwy, Swansea. Brick & Castle

No.12868 Tasman Hwy, Swansea. Picture: SUPPLIED

IT does not come along everyday, but here is the chance to enter Tasmania’s abalone industry.

Tasmanian Abalone Farms has been established since 1997 and is described as “a major player in the aquaculture industry”.

Located right on the water of Tasmania’s pristine East Coast, this freehold business offers nearly 30ha of land, a large loyal customer base, 1000sq m building size and potential to improve or expand.

Join the abalone industry in Tasmania.

An East Coast site with so much potential.

Brick & Castle property representative Chris Yan said the location was an “ideal natural habitat for abalone farming”.

“Its waterfront position is about 4km from the township of Swansea, on the opposite side of Wineglass Bay and facing the Freycinet National Park,” he said.

“With its 24-years history, Tasmania Abalone Farms has strong investment upside with lots of potential growth opportunities including co-operation with tourism parties or exports. The next owner could, subject to approvals, build catering and tourism services.

“They could provide tourists and visitors with an abalone farming tour then dining afterwards.”

About 30ha of land at Swansea.

Breaking News Breaking News 12868 Tasman Hwy Swansea. Brick & Castle

The bird’s eye view.

Tasmanian Abalone Farms presents an opportunity to provide abalone retail, wholesale and export but also has great potential to take advantage of the large land area, Chris said.

No.12868 Tasman Highway, Swansea is listed with Brick & Castle, it will be sold by expressions of interest.

