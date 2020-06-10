$2.5m theme park rides tidal wave of interest

The Barra Fun Park remains on the market.

A spot of national media attention could be the catalyst for the sale of a Queensland theme park, which has come from the clouds to be the most viewed commercial property in the country.

Townsville’s Barra Fun Park has been on the market since March, but with a buyer yet to be found the property swept all before it last week, racking up thousands of views after it featured on realcommercial.com.au.

The property at Gumlow is on the market for $2.5 million, which includes an inflatable water park with giant slides, tunnels, trampolines and catapults.

There are zorb rollers and paddle boats, a 50m Slip N Slide, a giant jumping pillow, a cafe, fully licensed bar, group BBQ facilities and approval to set up aqua golf.

It also includes a seven-bedroom family home, making it the perfect purchase for an owner-operator.

With Queensland’s second most viewed property also a hotel/leisure asset, REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee says buyers are active in the hotel market but with little to choose from.

“Surprisingly we are seeing very few hotel listings compared to the same time last year, however those that do come to market are seeing a lot of views online,” Conisbee says.

“It’s a good sign for the hotel and hospitality sector, as we expected we might see ‘distressed’ listings starting to arise out of COVID-19, but as yet that doesn’t appear to be the case.”

“Few listings is good news for the asset class.”

The Barra Fun Park wasn’t the only property performing well online over the past week.

Here are the top listings for each state.

VIC – INTEREST POURS IN FOR DAN MURPHY’S

2 Fletcher Road, Chirnside Park

Dan Murphy’s 0utlets are a rarity on the commercial property market, so it’s little surprise that the listing of one in Melbourne’s outer east has topped Victoria’s most-viewed properties for the second week running.

The freestanding store at Chirnside Park, built in 2017, offers a highly sought-after 15-year lease to Woolworths with options to 2062 and includes a large 5917sqm site on a prominent Maroondah Highway corner opposite Chirnside Park Shopping Centre, as well as a passing base rent of $493,437.

It is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on June 25.

NSW – VISION VALLEY HITS THE MARKET

7A Vision Valley Road, Arcadia

Could you be Vision Valley’s next operator?

The well-known retreat and conference facility at Arcadia is being offered with vacant possession, giving buyers the chance to take over a property that includes 73 acres of land adjoining a national park, accommodation for 274 guests, main auditorium, large commercial kitchen, open air amphitheatre, offices and meeting rooms,

Activities on offer include a large playing field, archery range, high and low rope course, canoeing, beach volleyball court, two large swimming pools, camp fire, natural wall rock climbing, waterslide, abseiling and a flying fox.

The property is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on July 1.

TAS – A SUPERMARKET FOR SUB-$1 MILLION

462 Nelson Road, Mount Nelson

The chance to own and operate a supermarket for less than $1 million is almost unheard of in commercial property, but that’s what’s on offer in Hobart’s southern suburbs, where a boutique supermarket is generating heavy interest.

The Mount Nelson Store has been listed with a $950,000 price tag, giving a new operator the chance to take over a bustling business in a strong local area with good tourist trade.

The property includes the supermarket, a large storage room and cool room, plus food preparation area, two offices and 16 parking spaces.

It also has a liquor licence in place.

SA – TWO INDUSTRIAL ASSETS IN ONE

340-342 Hanson Road, Wingfield

Investors continue to clamour for industrial opportunities, and particularly those with a lease in place.

And a dual-tenanted property at Wingfield fits that bill in South Australia, where it was the state’s most-viewed property last week.

The property, leased to Peter Stevens Motorcycles and Cooper Utilities until February 2022, currently returns approximately $188,310 per annum plus GST, and comprises a exposed 4031sqm with gross lettable area of 2501sqm, only 12km from Adelaide’s CBD.

Buyers can also purchase the properties individually or in one line, with offers closing on July 9.

WA – LIVE IN THIS CONVERTED LIMESTONE FACTORY

5/250 Hampton Road, Beaconsfield

You won’t believe what’s inside this quirky WA property.

The words “converted warehouse” normally come with big dollar signs attached, but not here.

Step inside the unique limestone property south of Fremantle and you’ll find a studio apartment with a bedroom, toilet, shower and kitchen, with an attached vacant parking space.

And it’s priced at only $280,000 plus GST.

Agents say the property’s mixed use zoning means it can be used as a living quarters, art studio, corporate office, small warehouse or a factory, subject to council approval.

ACT – SOLID LEASE TO CULINARY TRAINING SCHOOL

Unit 5, 155 Northbourne Avenue, Turner

It might not be immediately obvious, but this property in Canberra’s inner north is a training ground for some of the city’s rising chefs of the future.

Leased to the Canberra Business and Technology College as a culinary training school, the Turner property sits beneath the ‘Space the Residences’ residential towers and comprises a full commercial kitchen, cool room, loading facilities and common amenities at the rear.

It is leased to the college on a four-year deal with a further five-year option, and includes 3% annual rent increases with no GST or stamps duty payable on the sale.

It returns $57,800 per annum plus GST and is for sale through expressions of interest, which close on July 2.

NT – INDUSTRIAL ASSET RETURNS

12 Butler Place, Holtze

After first topping the Northern Territory’s ‘most-viewed’ list in February, an industrial property at Holtze is back on top.

Freshly listed for lease, the property features 482sqm of warehouse and office space on a 1570sqm block, with the potential for a wide range of uses, courtesy of four roller doors at the front and rear, two driveways, security fencing, three-phase power and huge front yard.

The asking price remains $48,000 per annum, plus GST