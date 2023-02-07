1980s era Gold Coast landmark Marina Mirage set for mammoth $500m overhaul
Known for its luxury shopping, high-end restaurants, and its A-list location adjacent to the Sheraton and Palazzo Versace on Main Beach, Marina Mirage was conceptualised as a must-see for cashed-up tourists when it was first opened in September 1988.
It underwent a $40m refurbishment back in 2009, which expanded its offering of shops and eateries but has largely remained the same since its 80s glory days. That is, until now.
Lodged recently, an epic $500 million development plan has been proposed by its owners The Makris Group that would see the centre open a brand new boutique hotel, as well as new retail, dining, wellness and relaxation spaces.
On top of a selection of waterfront residences are a proposed 85 superyacht berths, a unique floating beach-club, and a ferry terminal alongside new spaces for the general public to enjoy, expanding out across the Broadwater.
Makris Group CEO Jason Makris said the proposed redevelopment embodies architectural excellence backed by careful thought, consideration, and planning.
“The new Marina Mirage will offer a truly unique experience for our customers, and we are confident it will quickly become a must-visit destination for both locals and tourists.
“Our proposed development compliments the natural elements of its environment and aligns with the objectives of The Spit Master Plan, whilst delivering a world-class destination for the Gold Coast, Queensland, and its economy.”
Award-winning architecture firm, Elenberg Fraser, created a design that capitalises on the site’s waterfront aspect and subtropical environment after they won a competition back in 2020, pitted against four other top firms.
“This paradigm-changing project will create a new heart for this dynamic community and place,” explained Elenberg Fraser director and architect, Callum Fraser