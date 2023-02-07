1980s era Gold Coast landmark Marina Mirage set for mammoth $500m overhaul

Known for its luxury shopping, high-end restaurants, and its A-list location adjacent to the Sheraton and Palazzo Versace on Main Beach, Marina Mirage was conceptualised as a must-see for cashed-up tourists when it was first opened in September 1988.

It underwent a $40m refurbishment back in 2009, which expanded its offering of shops and eateries but has largely remained the same since its 80s glory days. That is, until now.

Lodged recently, an epic $500 million development plan has been proposed by its owners The Makris Group that would see the centre open a brand new boutique hotel, as well as new retail, dining, wellness and relaxation spaces.