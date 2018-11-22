Real commercial

$180m deal sealed for Burwood One shops

Jayitri Smiles | 22 NOVEMBER 2018
Burwood One shopping centre is on the corner of Burwood Highway and Blackburn Rd.
An international investor has splashed more the $180 million on the Burwood One shopping centre.

The Burwood East complex on the prominent corner of Burwood Hwy and Blackburn Rd was snapped up by a Melbourne-based buyer from Hong Kong.

Owned by the Hansky family for 26 years, the shopping centre is home to Australia’s oldest Kmart store which opened in 1969.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The 58,780sqm site had been expected to fetch up to $200 million.

CBRE national director Mark Wizel says the mega deal was a record for a suburban shopping centre, when the income it generated was stacked up against its sale price.

“The buyer that has acquired Burwood One did so accepting a return of about 5% annually,” he said.

“The return is the lowest ever recorded for a shopping centre of a subregional nature.”

Wizel says this meant the buyer has paid top dollar for the shopping centre, which they see as a “generational investment”.

CBRE state director for Victorian retail investments Justin Dowers says it is also a record sale for a shopping centre in Australia owned by just one family.

The shopping centre has an estimated net income of more than $9.5 million a year and a zero vacancy rate.

CBRE says the centre has the strongest trading Kmart and Coles combination in Australia, with the retail giants signed to 21- and 20-year leases respectively.

The popular complex also includes Coles and Aldi supermarkets, a First Choice Liquor outlet, specialty stores and a gym.

Wizel says he was blown away by the interest the shopping centre attracted during the sales campaign.

“Those at the pointy end of the process included Australian-based institutions as well as several private buyers who sourced their capital out of Asia,” he says.

The complex first hit the market in July and secured a sale last week during the second round of the international expressions of interest process.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Burwood One changes hands for more than $180m”.

