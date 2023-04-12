140-year-old SA bank-turned-accommodation in Melrose hits the market

Take a look inside this historic building at the heart of the Flinders Ranges’ oldest town and it will feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

The 142-year-old Melrose property at 10 Stuart St was established in 1881 as the Bank of South Australia.

While it has been a bed and breakfast known as Wozza’s BnB for the past few years, many of its heritage features and artefacts have been retained to pay homage to its former life.

Almost a decade after its current owner purchased it in 2015, the property has hit the market with a $660,000 to $685,000 price guide.

Selling agent Angus Barnden, of Wardle Co Real Estate, said the building’s history made it stand out.

“It gives it its quirkiness,” he said.

“The current owner, he had a cafe in there at one stage then accommodation since then.

“They’ve done a good job with it, that’s for sure.”

The building has five bedrooms, a renovated kitchen, a dining room, a loungeroom and two bathrooms.

Many of its historic features can be spotted throughout the house – including fireplaces, leadlight windows and an old stove and oven – but they are most prominent in the lounge where the old bank teller counters and vault remain.

Outside, a decked around surrounded by a garden offers travellers a quiet spot to relax with views of Mount Remarkable.

The 930sq m property also has a laundromat and a caretaker’s residence with a modern kitchenette, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Mr Barnden said a few prospective buyers, mostly interested in using the property for short-term accommodation, had already showed interest in the property.

“Some buyers have indicated that they might set up a bakery and cafe in there as well,” he said.

Expressions of interest close on May 18 at noon, unless it sells before then.