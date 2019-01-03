102-year-old WA country pub yours for the taking

A century-old WA pub is serving up the opportunity for the ultimate new year bush-change, with the chance to make a country watering hole your own.

The Pithara Tavern sits just off the Great Northern Highway, about three hours drive north of Perth in the heart of the Western Australian wheatbelt, and has served thousands of travellers and workers over the decades.

Having been run by its current owners since 2012, both the pub and the business are now on the market.

All the usual features of a classic Aussie country pub are there: a beer garden with tables crafted from railway sleepers, a classic main bar, separate lounge bar, dining room, verandas, eight guest rooms and a commercial kitchen.

Other recent additions include a bookstore and cafe, a generator that powers the entire property in the event of a blackout, 38 solar panels and approved zoning for a caravan park.

In a listing on realcommercial.com.au, current owner-operator owner Caroline Crombie says the property is a potential blank canvas for a new operator with the drive to take the business further.

“The classic old building on six acres lends itself to many purposes including continuing as a country pub or transforming into a bed and breakfast, an imaginative tourist hostel, a communal living venture, or even a fabulous and quirky nine-bedroom, five-bathroom home,” Crombie says.

“The business is usually best financially suited to an owner-operator, be it an adventurous, entrepreneurial family, a motivated all-rounder couple looking for a tree-change and lifestyle business to run as a team of two, or a single person with an ‘open all hours’ easygoing mindset.”

“I’ve absolutely fallen in love with this place, and have run it single-handedly for much of my time here. But as a solo mum with other business and study commitments, I’m now out of energy and highly motivated to sell as soon as possible to the right buyer.”

Part of the property is currently leased as a work camp for road workers, which Crombie says will deliver the buyer an immediate income to underpin any setup costs or improvements they wish to make.

“With the work camp currently right next door, you stand to make a very good turnover straight away, and you can keep all those first year profits for yourself instead of spending it all on staff like I do,” she says.

“You can happily enjoy a quick profit before the road workers move on, and then settle into the sort of working holiday lifestyle business you’ve always dreamed of.”

The pub has no asking price, with Crombie saying she would prefer to have an open negotiation with prospective buyers.