100-year-old Carlton North Post Office likely to become a home

Carlton North’s century-old post office is a post office no more, and is likely to be turned into a home with two luxury residences developed behind it.

The heritage-protected building at 546 Rathdowne St has attracted interest from developers and owner occupiers since hitting the market for $5m-plus.

It only ceased trading as a post office on October 14 as it was listed for sale, with a photo from the State Library of Victoria from about 100 years ago showing it in operation.

RELATED: Melbourne student housing getting a slick new look custom-made for Gen Z

East Melbourne: Late Qantas chairman Jim Leslie’s heritage house for sale

Eat Drink Design Awards: Pellegrini’s Espresso Bar inducted into national hall of fame

There is a permit approved for two residences at the rear, according to its listing, “as supported by endorsed plans by prepared by acclaimed architects Kennedy Nolan”.

Kennedy Nolan have also prepared refurbishment plans for the post office building.

The buyer is likely to convert the established building into a residence and build the two properties behind it on the 754sq m block.

According to the Carlton Community History Group, “the vacant land was acquired by the Commonwealth Government in 1911 and plans were drawn up in 1912.

While no report of the official opening date has been located, the post office was in operation by 1913”.

The site last sold for $2.35m in 2013, and before that in 2009 for $2,228,100, according to CoreLogic records.

Members of the Communication Workers Union and livid Carlton North residents yelled taunts during the auction of the post office in 2009, according to reports at the time.

The Carlton North Post Office has now moved to a new location at 607 Lygon St, Princes Hill, about 500m away.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Safety Beach house where AFL brothers Sam and Tom De Koning grew up hits the market

Affordable housing shortage near hospitals could push Melbourne nurses to fringe, regions

Future Victoria: Melbourne house prices could hit $2m by 2030