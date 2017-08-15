10 amazing shipping container conversions

The old shipping container ain’t what she used to be.

Those utilitarian steel boxes are being given a new lease on life, with containers being converted for all manner of uses and purposes in recent years

Port Shipping Containers – just one of the companies fashioning the containers for other commercial uses – has created spaces you’d barely believe were once unglamorous metal tubs.

Here are 10 of the impressive designs, including the Coffee Box cafe (above).

Tough Mudder media centre

Toto bathroom display suite

Portable swimming pool

Juice bar

Murray’s Bar

Decompression chamber

The School Locker store

Portable cafe

Fire training unit