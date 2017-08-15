10 amazing shipping container conversions
The old shipping container ain’t what she used to be.
Those utilitarian steel boxes are being given a new lease on life, with containers being converted for all manner of uses and purposes in recent years
Port Shipping Containers – just one of the companies fashioning the containers for other commercial uses – has created spaces you’d barely believe were once unglamorous metal tubs.
Here are 10 of the impressive designs, including the Coffee Box cafe (above).
Tough Mudder media centre
Toto bathroom display suite
Portable swimming pool
Juice bar
Murray’s Bar
Decompression chamber
The School Locker store
Portable cafe
Fire training unit
Like us on Facebook to stay up to date with commercial property news: