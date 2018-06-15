$1.45m Townsville pub sells for $20m

The Rising Sun Hotel in Townsville.

A north Queensland hotel bought for $1.45 million 30 years ago has sold for a sum believed to be in excess of $20 million.

Dan Brady, chief executive of the Moelis-run Redcape Hotel Group, confirmed the purchase of the Rising Sun in Townsville as the group continues to ­expand.

Recent acquisitions have included the Crescent Hotel and Cabramatta Hotel in Sydney, and Mackay’s Andergrove Hotel.

“The Rising Sun hotel is a quality asset that complements our portfolio of strategically ­located, largely freehold-owned hotels,” Brady says.

“This ­accretive acquisition is in line with our disciplined approach to acquiring quality assets that generate shareholder value.”

Industry stalwart Peter Ryan sold the hotel, located next to a Coles supermarket, after paying $1.45 million for it in 1988.

Ray White Asia-Pacific director Andrew Joliffe, the exclusive agent for the transaction, says the national hotel market continues to attract attention.

“In the past week we have ­collaborated with industry veterans, listed vehicles and private ­investment houses to coordinate over $100 million worth of freehold hospitality transactions across the ­nation,” Joliffe says.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.