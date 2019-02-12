Zagames pay $21m for Abbotsford’s former Education Union HQ

112 Trenerry Crescent, Abbotsford for formerly the Australian Education Union’s Victorian headquarters.

Hoteliers and gaming magnates the Zagame family have made a major play in Melbourne’s office and development site market, snapping up the Australian Education Union’s former Victorian branch headquarters in Abbotsford.

The family paid $21 million for the recently rezoned property at 112 Trenerry Crescent, which sits opposite Collingwood Football Club’s former home ground, Victoria Park.

The 4735sqm site, which has an existing four-storey office building with 4252sqm of lettable space, fronts onto the Yarra River in a part of inner city Melbourne that has seen significant residential development in recent years.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Residential development could now be in the site’s future, after it was recently rezoned to mixed-use, which was the final catalyst for the AEU’s sale.