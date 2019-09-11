Your own caravan park in SA wine country for $1.49m

Chance to escape the city in prime wine country region. Picture: Supplied by Ollwitz Real Estate

If you’ve ever dreamt of running your own BnB in a gorgeous country setting, here is your chance to ramp that idea up a few thousand per cent.

A 7.23ha Mount Compass property comes complete with its own established and updated caravan park, with a $1.49 million asking price.

Selling agent Ross Coleman, of Ollwitz Real Estate, says the park, at 83 Heysen Boulevard, has been marketed largely at older travellers and is all about rural views, peace and quiet, all within a Mediterranean microclimate.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“It’s a very rural view,” Coleman says. “You know you’re in the country.

“There are gently rolling hills beyond the park … it’s a gently undulating area.”

The property, which sits about 50 minutes from Adelaide’s CBD between McLaren Vale and Victor Harbor, is positioned within a prime grazing area, but is firmly zoned for caravan park use.

“The council identified a need for a caravan park there.”

It is close to a golf course and just a few minutes’ drive from the shops and services of Mount Compass.

The park comprises eight airconditioned cabins with ensuites, and 16 powered sites as well as a large ablution block, a laundry and a camp kitchen.

Should the new owners choose to live onsite, there is also a three-bedroom house just steps from the main office.

Coleman says the park opened in 2003 and the current owners bought it about 18 months ago.

Having carried out extensive renovations and refreshing the park’s business and marketing initiatives, they are reluctantly selling for family reasons.

“They’ve done a wonderful job,” Coleman says, adding the vendors have updated everything from carpets to doorknobs.

“They have also reduced their carbon footprint and put in a 32KW solar power system,” he says.

“They’ve done some simple things like putting in handrails down the stairs and things like that — they’ve made the place far more accessible for a broad range of people.”

Other near-new features that will form part of the sale include a remote camera monitoring system, a quad motor bike and a tractor.

Coleman says the site is part of the Kui Parks network of caravan parks, aimed at grey nomad travellers, and many bookings come from positive word of mouth.

“A reasonable per centage of their annual turnover are people that stay for elongated periods of time — transient workers and people wanting to spend three or four months there,” he says.

Additional features include a licenced bore and RV dump point.

The property is on the market for $1.495 million.

This article from Adelaide Now originally appeared as “Mount Compass caravan park offers a unique business and lifestyle opportunity”.