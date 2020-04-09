Your guide to claiming home office expenses at tax time

Home office expenses are hitting many people in the hip pocket so it’s worth knowing what you can claim come tax time. Picture: Getty.

Now more than ever, our homes are our sanctuaries. But for many they have become a place of work, too. Australians have been forced into isolation amid the COVID-19 crisis with many now assuming their workplace roles from the comfort and safety of their living rooms.

The explosion of working-from-home arrangements means employees now have extra expenses to consider. But what receipts should you be saving for tax time?

Before you race out and purchase the latest tech gadgets, the National Tax and Accountants’ Association is offering some sage advice for those seeking to claim some of their home office costs as tax deductions.

NTAA spokesman Andrew Gardiner says items claimed must relate directly to the work you do from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and be drawn from two main areas – running costs and office-type claims such as the phone and internet.

“In our tax system, the entitlement to the deduction in both cases is fairly straightforward – if you’re working from home then a deduction is available,” Gardiner says.

“The problem we have, however, relates to documentation and the ability to substantiate the expense.”

There are three ways of claiming

1. New “shortcut” method

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) on Tuesday announced new arrangements to help cater for the influx of employees working from home under coronavirus restrictions.

Under the new model, people can now claim a rate of 80 cents an hour for all running expenses, with multiple people living in the same house able to claim this new rate. The previous requirement to have a dedicated workspace at home has now been removed.

ATO Assistant Commissioner Karen Foat says the new shortcut method, which will initially apply from 1 March to 30 June 2020, will make it easier for those who are working from home for the first time.