Your chance to play Willy Wonka: Dickins’ Delights Gourmet Confectionery for sale

You’ll feel like a kid in a candy store with this Mount Gambier business opportunity.

Well-loved local brand Dickins Delights Gourmet Confectionary has hit the market through Elders Mount Gambier, giving you the opportunity to live out your fantasy of being a real-life Willy Wonka.

The company, which produces a range of gluten-free gourmet toffees, sauces, relishes, jams, caramel corn, ice cream toppings and rocky road, is currently based at 32a James St, but according to the online listing, could be run from anywhere.

The business has been listed for $180,000, plus stock, and is billed as a good opportunity for “a couple or even a friendly partnership consisting of passionate foodies who would love to continue a tradition of bringing joy to customers Australia wide through exquisite chocolatey confectionary.”

Selling agent Sarah Barney said it was a great opportunity for someone to take over an established brand popular with not just locals, but foodies nationwide.

“It’s a cult favourite up here – everyone loves it and everyone gets excited by it and, as a real estate company, we have given their products as vendor gifts for many years,” she said.

“People just love them.”

Ms Barney said the sale doesn’t include the current physical production site at 32a James St, however the buyers could potentially continue to rent the business’s current production site by negotiation.

The sale of the business includes all equipment necessary to make its existing range of products; its Shopify website, social media channels, and an extensive list of stockists throughout SA, Victoria, NSW and the ACT with the opportunity to broaden its audience further.

“It’s a movable opportunity for someone,” Ms Barney said.

“It’s currently made in the central CBD, but it could be done from anywhere in Australia.”

By negotiation, the current owners are also willing to stay on and train the new owners.

“That foodie market is red hot at the moment, and the vendors don’t mind if it’s bought by someone from here or away, they just want someone who will take it and love it,” Ms Barney said.

The business’s current site has a floor area of 500sqm, and is set just 941m from the Tourist Information Centre.

“We only loaded it online on Tuesday and we’ve already had a number of inquiries, which is exciting considering we’re so close to Christmas.” Ms Barney said.

