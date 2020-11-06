Workers return to Australian CBDs in growing numbers

Workers are increasingly making the commute back to CBD offices, with most markets seeing a rise in occupancy last month. Picture: Rose Brennan

Workers are increasingly making the commute back to CBD offices, with most markets seeing a rise in occupancy last month.

Momentum in the office space built with all CBD markets except Melbourne reporting a consecutive monthly increase in the number of people returning to desks, according to the Property Council of Australia’s latest occupancy survey.

The drop in government public health restrictions was the most significant driving factor on workplaces’ decisions to bring back staff, with public transport concerns and workplace safety concerns now being more influential worries.

The largest increases compared to September were in Canberra (up 17 percentage points), Perth (up 14 percentage points) and Brisbane (up 9 percentage points). Sydney’s occupancy grew 5% but remains below half of pre-COVID-19 levels.

Property Council chief executive Ken Morrison said the shift back to normality is an important step in Australia’s economic recovery.

“The successful suppression of community transmission of COVID-19 across Australia means more Australians can more confidently return to COVID-safe offices in their CBD,” Mr Morrison said.

“This is encouraging news for the Australian economy given the critical role of CBD-based businesses in supporting jobs and economic activity, including for all of those businesses which depend on CBD workforces for their viability.”

Executive general manager of office at Dexus, Kevin George, said investment banking and professional services have been the most active calling workers back to the city, as many businesses attempt to find “the new normal”

The NSW government’s Remote Working Insights report released this week identified time and cost savings, greater productivity, and increased flexibility are some of the benefits which could be realised by workers and businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economist and futures Steve Sammartino said the report showed the pandemic has sparked a cultural shift on remote working, with many employees and businesses showing appetite for more flexibility.

“In the future, NSW workers want the best of both worlds – a hybrid of remote and onsite work. Cities and offices will be buzzing again, and central business districts will be crucial for collaboration, innovation and consumption.”

The occupancy survey found an increase in the number of office building owners and managers who expected more people to return to their offices before the end of the year.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.