Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale buys $2.7m Bangalow investment property

News
Jonathan Chancellor | 03 MAY 2021
2020 AFL Grand Final - Richmond v Geelong

Andrew Stockdale has bought an investment in Bangalow. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale has spent $2.7 million on a Bangalow investment property, securing retail premises on the town’s main boulevard.

The 607 sqm Byron St premises is fully occupied, holding six retail and commercial tenancies.

Splendour In The Grass 2019 - Byron Bay - Day 1

Stockdale has other investments in the region. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

It is fully occupied.

It was offered through Kath Vaubell at Byron Bay Property Sales after getting approval for the addition of a restaurant space and two shop top living quarters.

It last sold in 2018 at $2.3 million, and in 2015 at $1.45 million, when it had a gross total return of $113,886.

There is approval for a restaurant space as well.

Andrew Stockdale, the hard rock lead singer of the hard rock band that formed in 2004, has other investments in the district having spent $1.6 million in 2013 on a four-bedroom, three bathroom cottage at Byron Bay.

It was offered as a $3000 a week furnished rental in 2019.

Stockdale gave it a stylish $96,000 makeover in 2016.

