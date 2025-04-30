realcommercial.com.au logo

Wine village: Historic Barossa Valley winery for sale complete with a chateau and three residences

Lisa Calautti
First published 30 April 2025, 3:44pm

One of the Barossa Valley’s most renowned wineries, which is home to a historic Flemish-style chateau, three residences and three climate controlled warehouses, has been listed for sale.

The historic Richmond Grove Winery, located at 21 Para Road, Tanunda, spans 27ha across five titles and includes 87 million litres of tank storage and 299 tanks, with the three warehouses totalling more than 16,400sqm.

Richmond Grove Winery, 21 Para Road, Tanunda. Picture: realestate.com.au

One of the largest wine processing and storage facilities in Australia, Pernod Ricard Winemakers are selling the decommissioned winery for an undisclosed sum.

Colliers agribusiness national director Tim Altschwager said the site offered a wealth of possibilities for its future new owner.

Richmond Grove Winery, 21 Para Road, Tanunda. Picture: realestate.com.au

“They can reinstate the winery site, and there’s big warehousing areas on there for storage and a wine storage building so that could be done,” he said.

“There’s opportunity, I suppose for wine tourism to convert that Chateau into a cellar door come tourism location.

“And then there is alternate use opportunity subject to council consents, but there’s big spaces with about four abodes for residents on site already.”

Richmond Grove Winery, 21 Para Road, Tanunda. Picture: realestate.com.au

Richmond Grove Winery has operated for more than a century and has produced some of Australia’s most celebrated wines, including its acclaimed Watervale Riesling, which has been hailed as one of Australia’s finest white wines.

With its rich history dating back to 1897, Richmond Grove Winery was first established by Ernst Gottlieb Hoffman and later became known for its high-quality wines, including Riesling and Shiraz.

Richmond Grove Winery, 21 Para Road, Tanunda. Picture: realestate.com.au

Nick Goode, Colliers agribusiness associate director said Richmond Grove Winery’s strategic location in the Barossa Valley, renowned for premium wine production, further enhanced its appeal.

“While Richmond Grove’s heritage is entrenched in winemaking, its future could include a mixture of industrial, residential and wine tourism pursuits, subject to necessary consents,” Colliers industrial and logistics national director Tom Barrett said.

Richmond Grove Winery, 21 Para Road, Tanunda. Picture: realestate.com.au

While the site’s significant climate-controlled warehouses and tank storage make it ideal for large-scale production, storage, and distribution operations, there was also scope for residential development subject to approvals.

Richmond Grove Winery, 21 Para Road, Tanunda. Picture: realestate.com.au

Mr Altschwager said buyer enquiry has been broad and included developers looking to redevelop the site, winery type buyers, as well as storage and logistics companies.

Richmond Grove Winery is for sale by negotiation.

