Willougby East Tresillian Family Care Centre comes to market with $11m guide

A north shore centre that has helped countless parents with their new baby or toddler since 1927 has come to market with a guide of about $11m.

The Tresillian Family Care Centre, at 2-6 Second Ave, Willoughby East, is being sold by expressions of interest with Colliers agents Eugene White, Guillaume Volz and Henry Burke.

The centre, which was purchased by Tresillian in 1927 for £4200, is located in a heritage-listed Federation Queen Anne-style building built in 1904.

“This is an incredibly rare R2 low density development opportunity in the tightly held suburb of Willoughby East,” Mr White says.

“The site offers both a unique parcel of land and a stunning heritage building that holds the potential to create a residential development comprising multiple prestigious homes located on Sydney’s coveted Lower North Shore.”

The home is set on a 3162sq m block that has two street frontages and three other buildings in addition to the main house.

It is one of only four properties in the entire suburb with a land size of more than 3000sq m.

Tresillian is a not-for-profit organisation operating across multiple sites in New South Wales delivering early parenting services to thousands of families.

The proceeds from the Willoughby East sale will be directed to Tresillian’s Capital Assets Account and invested in providing more services and enhanced facilities to ensure all parents have access to the help they need, says Tresillian CEO Rob Mills.

“The decision to sell our Willoughby property comes following extensive investigation and planning by Tresillian’s Board and Management into how Tresillian can continue to provide the best early parenting services and facilities possible for parents, babies, toddlers and families across NSW,” he says.

The sale coincides with the redevelopment of Tresillian’s Wollstonecraft Family Care Centre, located a few suburbs away from Willoughby East.

The new development will deliver a purpose-built, 14-bed residential facility operating seven days a week, where parents, carers and their baby or toddler can receive specialist advice and support with issues such as an unsettled baby, breastfeeding, postnatal depression and anxiety.

The Willoughby centre will continue to operate until early 2023 when the redevelopment of the Wollstonecraft centre is expected to be complete.

While the sale of the Willoughby East centre marks the end of an era for close to a century of service to the local community by Tresillian, the north shore community will still have access to services at the new Wollstonecraft Family Care Centre.

The Colliers team expects significant interest in the site with an estimated guide of circa $11m. The expressions of interest campaign ends at 4pm on November 11.

“The local market strength is underpinned by several fundamentals, the high demand for residential property in the area, a low level of available stock and the high socio-economic status of the area,” Mr White says.

“It is an extremely finite market with a recent report showing that just 17 free standing homes have sold in the last 12 months – demand continues to far outstrip supply.”

