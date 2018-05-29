Will investors be clucky for Gold Coast Red Rooster complex?

A bustling Red Rooster food complex at one of the Gold Coast’s busiest intersections has hit the market and could be at the top of investors’ menus next month.

The 4579 sqm Red Rooster Centre Burleigh, anchored by the well-known drive-thru restaurant, hit the market this week fully leased with tenants including Subway, Zambrero, Sushi Honba Japanese Restaurant as well as the Feed the Earthlings Burger and Pizza outlet.

The sale comes amid surging investor demand for fast food assets in Australia and with 72,000 cars driving by every day Savills’ Peter Tyson says it will attract strong attention from buyers.

“The Red Rooster Centre Burleigh provides a tremendous opportunity for longer term investors underpinned by an annual income stream of over $470,000, a secure seven year lease profile and strong embedded real estate value, with a flexible mixed use ‘centre’ zoning which allows development potential up to 30 metres or 10 stories in height,” Tyson says.

Residents and investors have been flocking to the Gold Coast in recent years making it the sixth biggest city in Australia.

The trend is expected to continue with experts predicting the population to double by 2050 with a further 12 million tourists visit per year presenting ample opportunities.

The Commonwealth Games and the major infrastructure investments that accompanied the event have also recently boosted the area’s reputation, says Tyson.

Located at at 3-5 Classic Way, Burleigh Waters, the centre is adjacent to the bustling Coles at Treetops Plaza and within 8km of Broadbeach.

Expressions of Interest are being managed by Savills’ Peter Tyson, Jon Tyson and Michael Harcourt, closing June 21.

Agent Jon Tyson says the site’s strategic position on the intersection of Burleigh-Connection Rd and Broadbeach-Burleigh Rd will be a key selling point.

“Being only minutes to Burleigh Heads and Robina, the Centre is surrounded by several major traffic generators including the strongly trading Coles-anchored Treetops Plaza, a McDonald’s Drive-Thru and the Gold Coast’s largest Bunnings,” he says.