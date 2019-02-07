Whitsundays’ Aussie Nomads backpackers on the market

A Whitsundays backpackers hostel renowned as a destination for overseas farmworkers is on the market, offering both an extensive seaside property and its underpinning business.

With 123 beds across 25 rooms, as well as a tavern, nightclub and on-site bottle shop, agents say the Aussie Nomads backpackers’ strength is its multiple revenue streams.

The Bruce Highway property at Bowen attracts a steady stream of overseas workers who are completing their mandatory 88 days of employment in order to obtain a second year visa to remain in Australia.

CBRE’s Shane Mullins, who is steering the property’s expressions of interest campaign, says there is also significant scope to expand the backpackers, or expand into other types of accommodation.

“Aussie Nomads offers an incoming purchaser a secure and diverse income stream from the backpacker workers’ accommodation, bar, bistro and bottleshop,” Mullins says.

“The 1.61ha site also includes a vacant parcel of land with development approval for 22 freestanding cabins for short-term occupancy.”

Fifteen of the hostel’s current rooms have access to communal bathroom facilities, while the other 10 have ensuites.

Mullins says the backpackers has a track record as a popular stay for travellers and workers, and assists in finding employment for farm workers.

“The regional economy is driven by three pillar industries – tourism, agriculture and mining – with Aussie Nomads well placed to benefit from growth in each of these areas,” he says.

“The property has secured valuable farm positions for workers for almost a decade, which has driven income across all areas of the business.”