What will Australia’s economy look like after COVID-19?

There are a range of loan options for those looking to buy a commercial property. Picture: Getty.

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia is “many weeks away” from easing coronavirus restrictions as the country works towards flattening the curve. While we wait for social distancing measures to be relaxed, it’s worthwhile considering what our economy will look like post COVID-19.

It’s clear that COVID-19 is going to impact every part of the economy – social distancing is preventing people from going about their everyday lives in terms of work, recreation, travel and spending time with family and loved ones. But like other downturns, some industries will bounce back more rapidly than others.

The real estate industry could bounce back quickly for two reasons: it has not yet been forced into a full shutdown; and the cost of borrowing is the lowest it has ever been.

While the time lag in receiving official data means we are yet to get a grasp on the economic impact of COVID-19, private sector data is certainly going some way toward filling in the blanks.

What impacts are we seeing right now?

Consumer confidence has slumped to record lows

Weekly consumer confidence data from ANZ shows consumer confidence has slipped to record low levels over recent weeks, lower than during the Global Financial Crisis in 2007 and the 1991 recession. While consumer confidence has bounced back over the past two weeks following the announcement of the Jobkeeper package, it remains at recessionary levels.

Business confidence also slumped to record lows in March, according to the National Australia Bank’s monthly survey.