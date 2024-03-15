What it’s like to live and work on the ‘coolest’ street in the world

High Street in Melbourne’s inner north has been dubbed the world’s coolest street by Time Out Magazine. Picture: Getty

A Melbourne thoroughfare filled with snug bars, trendy cafes and restaurants, boutique stores and a buzzing nightlife has been dubbed the world’s coolest.

Time Out magazine bestowed the top honour on High Street, in the inner north, in a decision that left those who live and work there furiously agreeing.

The strip stretches from Westgarth at the south end through to Northcote, Thornbury, Preston and north to Reservoir.

The long thoroughfare is the beating heart of the inner north, with its global dining experiences, unique and locally owned independent stores, intimate live venues and welcoming vibe.

“It’s less pretentious and just really friendly and welcoming,” said Francesca’s Bar owner Ben Mathieson, who finds the title “surprising but also warranted”.

“There’s pretty awesome other destinations around the world, so to be named one of the coolest streets in the world is a pretty big deal.”

Locally owned

Mr Mathieson, who also owns High Street bars The Thornbury Local and Bar Lingo, said one of the unique factors is the absence of big-name brand stores.

“One of the things that’s really great about our street is it is full of locally owned, independent businesses,” he said. “It’s just a great community, we’ve got each other’s backs.

“If someone runs out of something they can borrow it from someone else – four different bars borrow our ice every day.”

The friendly nature of the community also means you can “walk into pretty much any venue on your own and make a new friend any night of the week”.

Gus Berger runs High Street’s Thornbury Picture House with wife Lou, on the site of a 100-year-old petrol station.

He is also unsurprised by the nomination.

“We’ve known it all the time. It’s a shame that the secret’s out and everyone else knows it now,” he quipped.

Mr Berger says the cool factor is helped by locals prepared to support quality businesses trying to do things differently.

“The people that live around there are very diverse, independent and have open minds and they seek out independent shops and things,” he said.

Many of the small businesses are owner operators, helping foster a sense of local community.

“There’s not many businesses that you don’t run into the owner of the business all the time,” Mr Berger said. “They really care about their business and the community they’re serving.

“It’s the same with me and my wife Lou who I run the cinema with – we’re always there, so that makes a difference and people notice it when they’re eating at that place or getting their haircut or having a drink or seeing a film or buying a book.”

High Street is also a music heartland, fostering upcoming local talent while showcasing international acts.

“Melbourne is known for its live music and I would say High Street is definitely the hub for that,” said Emily Ferris, venue manager of the Northcote Social Club.

As well as the club, two other major music venues operate on the strip, with the Northcote Theatre and Croxton, offering grassroots events to big global acts.

“I think that does make it unique,” she said.

“There’s also a lot of smaller venues on the strip – places like 303, Wesley Anne and Open Studio also do live music, so it’s definitely vibing. A lot of those shows are often free at these smaller venues too, so it’s inclusive in that way as you’re not bound by what you can afford.”

Living along the world’s coolest street

Loretta Khoo, director of Barry Plant Northcote Preston is also unfazed by High Street’s official cool status.

“If you’ve ever been to High Street, or even anything in the inner north, it’s very vibrant and colourful,” she told realcommercial.com.au.

“There are so many different types of shops, restaurants, from all types of international cuisines that everyone loves to come and try.

“It’s a very accepting community, and very green.”

According to PropTrack, the median house price in Northcote was $1.59 million over the 12 months to February, while it’s $1.35 million in Thornbury and $1.16 million in Preston.

Ms Khoo said the area suits families, couples, and singles and boasts a convenient lifestyle and “good vibe”.

Within 10km of the city, it has “all of the amenities you will ever need”.

The public transport is also excellent, with trams, trains and buses, plus parklands, creeks and two major bike tracks.

The popular Preston Market has also introduced al fresco dining so it’s not just a shopping but social event, and the family-owned Psarakos market in Thornbury is also a drawcard, Ms Khoo said.

Formerly outdated shops on the strip have also been transformed into trendy eateries, small breweries and cocktail bars.

“There’s also been a healthy balance of development of apartments and townhouses,” she said.

“It’s attracting a lot of young professionals, even students, who want to have easy access to the universities, the CBD.

“When you talk about High Street, and the whole inner north, everyone identifies it as being a very culturally diverse community and that’s what a lot of people are looking for and they’re attracted to.”

She said people are yearning to be part of a good community they can support, especially post-Covid.

“That’s what this area has. And over the last few years people outside of the surrounding suburbs are coming to check out the restaurants and cafes.”

“This area and along High Street has always been a very safe and colourful area – it’s just that people are recognising it now.”

Joey Kellock, owner and founder of High Street’s 1800 Lasagne, said it will just take a simple amble down the strip to enlighten outsiders.

“Take a stroll down High Street and it’s like you’re on a global tour. High Street is a living, breathing celebration of community and good food. It’s the heart of our neighbourhood.”