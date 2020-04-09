Westfield owner calls on shops to open if they can

Shopping centre giant Scentre, that runs Westfield centres, has called for retailers in its complexes to open if they can, in the wake of a series of chains and small operators deserting its malls despite the complexes being dubbed an essential service by the federal government.

Customers are staying away in droves as state governments ramp up their rhetoric about only leaving home if necessary, driving a sharp fall in foot traffic, making it uneconomic for many to open their doors.

The call comes as just 39% of stores are open at Westfield centres across Australia, with chief executive Peter Allen claiming that up to 86% could be open, with only a small portion falling into prohibited categories like gyms.

Tension between mall owners and large chains is a precursor to looming battles between them over how they will reopen and the level of discount demanded on rents.

Speaking after the company’s annual meeting, chief executive Peter Allen said that medical advice given by the federal government must be followed when determining when the economy should restart but argued that retailers able to open should do so.

He acknowledges some confusion about official messaging but insists shopping centres are an essential service.