Westfield announces drive-through shopping pick-up

One of the country’s biggest shopping centre owners, Scentre Group, has unveiled a new contactless drive-through service for its Westfield mall retail tenants at as it strives to keep shoppers coming back amid the pandemic that has turned many malls into ghost towns.

It is the latest attempt by the retail sector to keep consumers shopping but safe and within government social distancing guidelines. Other groups including Domino’s Pizza and auto, fitness and recreation retailer Super Retail Group are rolling out contactless options for the health and safety of shoppers and staff.

It also comes as shopping centre landlords and tenants battle over rent relief and the demand from many store owners for rents to come down in lock-step with the collapse in foot traffic, while the centres are desperate to maintain rental deals to protect their own balance sheers and financial performance.

Scentre Group announced a new drive-through contactless click and collect service is now available across all of its Westfield centres with the new Westfield Direct service enabling customers to purchase products online from multiple Westfield retailers in one transaction and pick them up from the convenience of their car via a contactless drive-through location at their local centre.

Westfield Direct has been fast-tracked to offer a safe and easy solution for customers to shop from their local centre for their daily needs.

From Thursday, Westfield Direct will connect customers to more than 350 retailers offering up to 8000 products across a variety of categories, from fresh food and quick eat operators such as Harris Farm Markets, Bakers Delight, Haigh’s Chocolates, Betty’s Burgers, Donut King and Boost Juice, to everyday essentials and lifestyle retailers including Harry Hartog, L’Occitane and Aesop plus more.