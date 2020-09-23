Wealthy foreigners ready to pounce as CBD offices hit the block

Foreign investors are set to swoop as listed real estate trusts put billions of dollars worth of offices towers on the block in a bid to cut debt.

The buyers are big offshore players, often sovereign wealth funds with deep pockets and the ability to buy in the depths of the cycle, banking on an economic recovery and a return to the office once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

In just the last week big sales appointments have been made by Abacus Property Group and US insurance company Nuveen, with others running quieter off-market campaigns.

The sellers are diverse, ranging from Dexus, Charter Hall and Woolworths Holdings, owner of David Jones, which is close to short-listing bidders for its Sydney department store.

Private players are driving the race, with Precision pitched against funds manager Ashe Morgan and listed property funds group Charter Hall in a process run by investment bank UBS.

Larger buildings are being put on the block, with American asset manager Nuveen putting up a half-interest in North Sydney landmark 101 Miller Street and Greenwood Plaza, with the offer of a stake in the $900m asset tipped to bring out big global players.