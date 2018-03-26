Wait almost over for Hobart Myer revival

An artist’s impression of the new Myer store in Hobart.

From a devastating fire more than a decade ago to a flood in 2016, Hobart Myer has been through it all.

It’s been an especially tough and, at times, emotional 10-year journey for Hobart Myer store manager Peter Monachetti who withstood both disasters to now stand on the cusp of the stage two completion.

The new 8797sqm, five-level Myer store reopened after the fire in November 2015.

It was then struck by a devastating flood, when the Hobart Rivulet wall on the adjoining redevelopment site collapsed in 2016.

The Mercury has been given an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the new-look CBD store as it prepares for its grand opening on April 19 and Monachetti says he can’t wait to see the look on shoppers’ faces.

“A lot of new brands are coming to Myer when we launch,” he said.

“Friday, April 19 will be a special event for all our loyal customers.”

Calvin Klein, a Peter Alexander concept shop and Pilgrim are just some of the brands coming to Myer.

Along with the Myer revamp a number of specialty stores including Country Road will open as part of the $100 million Icon Complex.

“Just to whet the appetite for our younger customers we will have a build-the-bear concept,” Mr Monachetti says.

“The homewares and electrical departments will expand and our menswear will double in space.”

There will be an expansion to all five levels of the Myer store and customers will notice big changes to the first, second and third floors in particular.“This has been a very long process,” he says. “It’s required nerves of steel from my management team and we still have a lot of work ahead of us between now and April 19.” The unveiling comes at a difficult time for the department store giant as Myer posted a $476 million half-year loss. But Monachetti sys Myer still has a vital role to play in Hobart’s economy and the success of the CBD after it committed to the 12,000sqm store. “It will be a state-of-art department store as people will see,” he says. “It’s a huge investment and we have a faith in Hobart and will continue for as long as customers want us. “If the last 10 years is any indication, they really want us to be here.” Myer will have a soft opening on Thursday, April 19, before a 12-hour trading extravaganza on Friday, April 20.

This article from The Mercury first appeared as “First there was fire then a flood, now the wait is almost over for next stage of Myer’s revival”.