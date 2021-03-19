Real commercial
Sign inJoin

Villa Gusto: Buckland retreat where Katy Perry stayed sells for record amount

News
Alanah Frost | 19 MARCH 2021

No. 630 Buckland Valley Road, Buckland, has sold,

A luxurious regional Victorian retreat where pop star Katy Perry stayed before her bushfire relief concert has sold for a record amount.

Villa Gusto in Buckland, near Bright, sold on Monday for an “undisclosed” sum understood to be within the $3m-$3.5m range it hit the market for in late December.

Castran Real Estate’s John Castran would not confirm the exact amount the 630 Buckland Valley Road property sold for, but said it was a record for the region.

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s incredible $30m Beverly Hills home

Autumn paradise on Mt Macedon

Brighton house tops reserve by $1m in flying Melbourne market

The expansive estate last sold in 2013.

The villa features opulent rooms and styling.

Industry sources told Property Confidential the sale was believed to be in the middle realm of the asking price guide.

The sale would have surpassed Buckland’s previous record holder — a 16.09ha property at 116 McCormacks Lane, now a B&B, which sold for $2.2m in 2018, CoreLogic records show.

The Tuscan-inspired retreat has been home to vendors Ben and Kirsten Edwards for eight years after purchasing the property for $1.25m, according to CoreLogic.

The pair rented out four hotel rooms and three villas at the boutique property for holiday makers, including Perry and her entourage, who they exclusively hosted in March 2020 before her surprise concert raising funds for the state’s bushfire relief fund.

SIGN UP TO OUR WEEKLY REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER

Katy Perry booked out the whole estate for a night before her bushfire relief concert in March 2020.

Last year, Mr Edwards told the Herald Sun they “really enjoyed hosting her, especially given all the wonderful things she did for the local community”.

The nine-bedroom villa features a swimming pool, immaculate gardens and commercial kitchen.

RELATED: Water views in Carlton at ‘Tube House’

Strongest auction summer end on record

Kew home smashes reserve by $300k

The grounds are surrounded by local vineyards.

One of nine bathrooms at the property.

Villa Gusto for sale at 630 Buckland Valley Road, Bright in Victorian Alps.

The immaculate grounds.

It was being marketed as the “ideal property if you have been looking for a family retreat”.

The property is surrounded by vineyards, overlooks the Alpine hinterland and is about an hour’s drive to Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Dinner Plain.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

    Related Articles

    News

    Geelong: Bellarine Village Shopping Centre sold to private investor

    Geelong: Bellarine Village Shopping Centre sold to private investor

    News

    Bidgel Grazing Co buys the Bradstreet family’s Dalkeith Station

    Bidgel Grazing Co buys the Bradstreet family’s Dalkeith Station

    News

    ‘Aussie’ John Symond buys Ray White Double Bay office for $21m

    ‘Aussie’ John Symond buys Ray White Double Bay office for $21m
    Related Articles

    News

    Geelong: Bellarine Village Shopping Centre sold to private investor

    Geelong: Bellarine Village Shopping Centre sold to private investor

    News

    Bidgel Grazing Co buys the Bradstreet family’s Dalkeith Station

    Bidgel Grazing Co buys the Bradstreet family’s Dalkeith Station

    News

    ‘Aussie’ John Symond buys Ray White Double Bay office for $21m

    ‘Aussie’ John Symond buys Ray White Double Bay office for $21m
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.