Vending machines as a commercial business opportunity

A 26-year-old woman has revealed how she quit her job to buy a vending machine and says she is now earning around $15,000 a month.

Megan Healey walked out on her job in finance and inspired by her schoolyard hobby of selling snacks, bought a vending machine from eBay for $1400 to kickstart her own business.

She started off slowly, after she bought her first machine three years ago, she was making just $61 a month, however things have taken off massively since then.

The youngster now lords over a business empire of 27 vending machines across 18 sites and pulls in around $180,000 a year – and she only works two to three days a week.

It’s a far cry from Healey’s time in finance when she was on a salary of $55,000.

“I really hated it though,” Megan told Yahoo.

“My manager there was awful, and I think I’ve always wanted to make my own money.

“Then I broke up with an ex and I think that’s what drove me to change my life and buy a vending machine.”

Healey, from Manchester in the UK said her first machine in the wrong location was a failure. But she was determined to make her business a success and did as much research into the vending machine business as she could to ensure that happened.

Her business – Vault Vending – now owns 27 machines across locations in Manchester, Liverpool and Rochester.

Vending machines have become a common sight in commercial premises across Australia, including office spaces, shopping centres, gyms, warehouses, factories and entertainment precincts.

In many cases they are offered free of charge, and provide custom made offering such as healthy options or exercise recovery products.

The vending machines can also be owned by the business where they are located, often with a logistic company responsible for resupply.

Healey said those interested in the vending machine business need to do their own research to see if they can make it viable and whether it is the right business for them.

Her best performing machine is in an aged care home.

Coca Cola is her bestseller and it reaps the greatest profit too, she can make as much as 150 per cent on each drink sold.

Healey spends up to three days a week restocking the machines in their various locations and has a warehouse where she stores products.

She is looking to further expand her empire and take on employees to stock the machines so she can focus on her growing the business where she sees the potential to do so.

“I’d like to grow so I can focus on the logistics side. If I could do that, then the sky’s the limit.”

