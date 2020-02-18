US takeover looms for National Storage

The country’s largest self-storage operation, the National Storage REIT, appears likely to be taken over by US giant Public Storage, with shares in the target trust jumping to close to the bid price of its $1.9 billion proposal.

The company’s shares traded up to $2.38 on Monday morning, just below the $2.40 per share plan made public after market on Friday by the listed National Storage.

The bid price was above both the expectations and price targets analysts had on the local self-storage operation.

The company has rapidly expanded its property portfolio past the $2 billion mark but had been valued at a lower level by stockbroking analysts who had suggested that National Storage would even accept a takeover at about $2.15 per share.

Moelis analyst Edward Day said the $2.40 offer represented a 47% premium to National Storage REIT’s last stated net tangible asset backing.

Moelis increased its target price to $2.40, in line with Public Storage’s proposal, saying the bid price could see investors sell out.