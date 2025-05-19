US actor Zac Efron’s Aussie long lunch haunt is on the market

A famed long lunch destination frequented by celebrities including US actors Zac Efron and Tom Hanks is up for sale.

Located in the picturesque Tweed Valley, Mavis Kitchen and Cabins is known for serving up delicious farm-to-table fare, with past guests also reportedly including Aussie stars Naomi Watts and Margot Robbie and singer Usher.

The northern NSW property at 64 Mount Warning Rd, Mount Warning is marketed by Coastal agent Ed Cherry with a price guide of $2.95m-$3.15m.

Set over 9.92 of lush grounds and surrounded by rainforest, the estate includes

five self-contained cabins, among them a spacious 4-bedroom farmhouse, along with a restored 120-year-old Queenslander home.

There’s also a barn, shed, outbuildings, and parking for 60 cars, while the landscaped grounds feature established organic vegetable and bush gardens, orchards, a dam and creek complete with natural swimming holes and even a resident platypus.

Mr Cherry said the property offered “immense potential” for a visionary restauranteur or entrepreneur.

“Whether you envision it as a private family retreat, an eco-resort, a sanctuary for yoga and meditation retreats, a space for workshops and team-building activities, or even as one of Australia’s premier culinary and accommodation destinations, the opportunities are boundless.”

Owners Tindal Magnus and Sam McCormack paid $1.84m for the property in 2020.

The business was founded in 2007 on the site of an old dairy farm by former owners and Gold Coast restaurateurs, Charlie Ebell and Peter Clarke.

It currently operates as a short-term tourist accommodation and weddings and events space with a liquor license.

The restaurant, closed to the public since 2024 but available for private functions, previously catered for up to 120 guests.

Mavis general manager Nigel Chouri said visitors hiking the nearby Wollumbin/Mount Warning summit had formed a large portion of customers before walking access was cut during the pandemic, drastically affecting trade.

The restaurant’s closure was lamented by the community, while the opening of another walking trail next to the property was a positive development for new owners.

“Mavis is a wonderful landholding at the base of Wollumbin and I think the power of the place really is in its beauty,” Mr Chouri said.

“There is a massive amount of wildlife and birds that visit the property, which is very special, and we have a really beautiful biodynamic food garden.”

He hoped to attract new owners who would be excited to re-open the restaurant and make use of the abundant natural food sources of the verdant Tweed Valley, with the property about to harvest its next bumper tropical fruit crop.

“The restaurant was a huge part of the community. It has been awarded some chef’s hats from foodie publications on numerous occasions, and there has been a lot of celebrity who have visited too – Zac Efron loves it here,” Mr Chouri said.

Efron owns a nearby 128ha property close to the Queensland border, purchased for $2m in December 2020. He lodged plans last year to build “the most sustainable home in the world” at the site, according to the Daily Telegraph.