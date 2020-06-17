Townsville fun park continues to run hot

Owner of the Townsville Barra Fun Park Brent Stevenson is looking to sell the park. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Could a sale be imminent for a Queensland water theme park that has attracted enormous interest online?

The Barra Fun Park near Townsville, which is on the market for $2.5 million, has claimed top spot as the most viewed property on realcommercial.com.au for the second week running.

But a buyer has yet to be finalised, giving investors or owner-occupiers the chance to swoop in and secure the property at Gumlow which includes an inflatable water park with giant slides, tunnels, trampolines and catapults, as well as zorb rollers, paddle boats, a 50m Slip N Slide, giant jumping pillow, cafe, fully licensed bar and BBQ facilities

Adding to the appeal for potential owner-operators, it also includes a seven-bedroom family home.

Elsewhere in Australia, industrial and warehouse assets continue to dominate demand online, with 28 of the combined 80 properties on all states’ top 10 lists falling into that category.

Here are the properties leading the way in your home state.

VIC – RETAIL LEASING MARKET RUNS HOT

Cranbourne West Shopping Centre, corner Evans & Hall Roads

Retail tenants continue to seek out leasing opportunities in droves, and particularly at new shopping centres.

The soon-to-be-completed Cranbourne West Shopping Centre is the latest in the spotlight, leading Victoria’s commercial property listings after hitting the market in recent weeks.

The brand new centre will feature a Woolworths supermarket and 15 specialty stores, two of which remain available for lease after another store was snapped up in the past seven days.

Ranging in size from 80-100sqm, the shops are set benefit from the surrounding mix of businesses, first floor offices, 300 car parks and growing local population.

The centre is expected to open in September.

NSW – MAN CAVES PROVE POPULAR

1-8, 6 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay

Put the words “man cave” or “she shed” on an industrial property and potential buyers usually come running.

That’s certainly the case at this brand new Byron Bay industrial development, which was the most-viewed property in New South Wales over the past week.

The eight strata titled warehouses range in size from 115sqm to 169sqm, with the facility incorporating landscaped gardens, CCTV security cameras and fencing with an electric gate.

Each property also includes a 4m electric roller door, a full width mezzanine level, air conditioning, kitchenette and a bathroom.

The development is due for completion in 2021.

WA – SECURE A SPOT OPPOSITE BUNNINGS

Stage 1, Lot 7386 The Promenade, Ellenbrook

Retailers are clamouring for shops within a new Ellenbrook development, which is 60% leased ahead of its completion later this year.

Climbing to number one on Western Australia’s top commercial properties of the week, the showroom/bulky goods precinct benefits from being directly opposite Bunnings Warehouse, as well as having glazed shop fronts and large facias for signage.

Spaces from 350sqm 1380sqm are available, with prices starting from $240 per square metre annually.

SA – THREE SHOPS AND A HOUSE FOR JUST $359,000

94-94A Grand Junction Road, Rosewater

Is this the biggest bargain on the commercial property market today?

A trio of shops and an accompanying home west of Port Adelaide is on the market, with the whole package potentially yours for just $339,000-$359,000.

Comprising a 515sqm site with 231sqm of total building area, the Rosewater property has three office/retail tenancies along with a two-bedroom residence at the rear.

With an annual imputed income of $31,140, it could represent be a high-yielding investment for the right buyer.

TAS – PRIME GLENORCHY SHOP OR OFFICE

300 Main Road, Glenorchy

The chance to secure a busy corner in one of Tasmania’s strongest growth suburbs is gaining heavy traction.

The office retail space on Main Rd in Glenorchy is on the leasing market at just $22,000 plus GST per annum, which includes all outgoings and comprises 85sqm of floorspace across a showroom, two separate offices, a kitchenette and shared bathroom amenities.

The property was also recently renovated with fresh paint, floor coverings and window furnishings.

ACT – CHEAP AS CHIPS FYSHWICK OFFICE

5/61 Townsville Street, Fyshwick

Options abound at this Fyshwick property, which is being touted as one of Canberra’s most affordable investment opportunities.

The office/retail/warehouse space is up for grabs for just $240,000 plus GST, which includes a 130sqm floorplan with a carpeted office, high clearance warehouse and a large coolroom.

On the market with vacant possession, agents say it is the “perfect opportunity for a small business operator looking to invest in their own property”.

NT – INDUSTRIAL CONTINUE TO LEAD WAY

7/4 Catterthun Street, Winnellie

Industrial and warehousing continue to dominate the Northern Territory market, with six of the territory’s top 10 properties of the week falling into that category.

And it was a small industrial unit at Winnellie that emerged on top, spurred by a recent price reduction that brings its price tag down to $150,000.

The 104sqm property just 10 minutes from the Darwin CBD has a ground floor workshop and storage space, while upstairs is an office mezzanine.