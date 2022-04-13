Tips to successfully work from home

Working from home can be rewarding. Picture: Getty

Even before COVID and remote working became normal, plenty of people successfully, and happily, worked from home.

Their success is based on keeping to the structured schedules, taking breaks, connecting with others and regularly getting out of the house.

Dressing in employment attire is a good option as well.

Here are our 9 top tips to efficiently work from home.

1. Consider your character

It’s easy to overlook the possibility of loneliness when considering working from home.

But without office interaction, it can be isolating to work in this way, particularly for single people living alone.

Highly sociable people can still succeed from their home desk.

But before even starting a home business, consider whether you may be happier – and work better – in a place where there’s always water cooler gossip to break down your day.