Top floor numbers stack up for Geelong accountants

Findex Geelong is the new top floor tenant at 235 Ryrie St, Geelong.

A leading advisory firm has a new Geelong home after starting a 10-year lease in Ryrie Street.

Findex Geelong has occupied the top floor at 235 Ryrie Street, Geelong, after completing a fit-out of the 1015sqm space, which is understood to be valued at mid $300 per square metre.

The 10-year lease, brokered by MP Burke Commercial, includes 15 on-site car spaces at the property.

The tenancy features a new fit-out, open-plan collaborative and client engagement areas and meeting rooms, and has extensive views across Geelong’s CBD, Corio Bay and the You Yangs.

Findex is a leading integrated advisory firm with private, business and government clients across a 110 office network.

Executive managing partner Mark Whelan says: “Findex is proud to have partnered with Costa Asset Management and MP Burke Commercial to deliver a workplace experience for our people that we are proud of and that reaffirms our commitment to growth in the Geelong market.”

The building owner, Costa Asset Management acquired the property (which includes the neighbouring building anchored by Bendigo Bank) in mid-2018 for $9.5 million, settling in June, 2019.

Burke says the owners have looked to capitalise on Geelong’s strong growth by taking a proactive approach to attract new tenants, retain existing tenants and futureproof the asset.

“This has been achieved through an extensive capital works program to enhance the building’s presentation, improved services and an extensive upgrade of the building’s facade,” Burke says.

The building opened in the 1980s for the then-Capital Building Society.

Victorian Regional Channels Authority had been the previous tenant, before relocating to the Federal Mills precinct in North Geelong.

MP Burke Commercial also negotiated a new six-year lease extension with ground floor tenant Clinical Laboratories.

A fully fitted 290sq m ground floor suite is the final area available for lease.

Burke says the Geelong leasing market remains strong with several new office developments underway and strong support from local businesses, state and federal governments.

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold in central Melbourne, Geelong stands out as an opportunity for Victorian and national businesses, government and enterprise to diversify their operations, reduce their costs and secure quality staff by establishing their business in one of Australia’s fastest growing and exciting regions,” he says.

This article from The Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Findex: Accountants find new Geelong digs in 10-year Ryrie St commercial lease”.