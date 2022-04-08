Top 10 small business ideas to inspire you

Looking to start your own business? Here are a few ideas to get you started. Picture: Getty

Small businesses succeeding pre-COVID can still enjoy success post-COVID, and at surprisingly low financial risk to modest, first-time entrepreneurs.

While many sole traders or small business owners strived, rather thrived, during the global pandemic, others have succeeded despite the struggles.

Industry experts comment that pandemics can’t change the crucial requirements of future prosperity and growth: an individual’s willingness to, and creativity in, selling their talents.

Business plans, budgets, and plenty of capital, also remain keys to success.

Here are our top 10 small business ideas to get your creativity – and finances – flowing.

1. Instrument repairs and servicing

Melbourne guitar technician, Wesley Zagorc, has experienced the worst of COVID in the heavily locked-down city yet he’s managed to succeed.

Mr Zagorc launched his guitar servicing business, Weztech, in 2016 with no financial loans to assist him and very little funds in his bank account.

He was also studying for a double university degree, working part-time at three jobs, volunteering with several not-for-profit organisations, and performing as the lead guitarist in a cover band.

His best advice for uncertain first-timers is to begin their small business as a side hustle first and build a strong network of mentors and potential customers.

Passion should always be part of the small business process too.

“I’ve started on my own and so I definitely have a passion for it as well as a desire to work autonomously, do my own thing and be my own boss,” he said.

Cost: Small cost. You’ll need a workshop, tools, stock, parts and equipment, a van, good security, and personal protective equipment (PPE)

Small cost. You’ll need a workshop, tools, stock, parts and equipment, a van, good security, and personal protective equipment (PPE) Effort: High effort. The jobs aren’t easy and with delays in shipping due to COVID, turnover on jobs is lower than usual and has hindered the availability of parts

High effort. The jobs aren’t easy and with delays in shipping due to COVID, turnover on jobs is lower than usual and has hindered the availability of parts Potential for growth: High potential but prepare for small steps at first.

2. Dog walking or pet sitting

Animal lovers can easily turn their passion into a small business by walking dogs or pet sitting feathered and furry creatures. Offer your walking and pet sitting services to nearby friends and family and consider including home visits, before expanding your business further.

Cost: Small cost. Some prior experience with animals, such as working as a vet nurse or in a pet store, will help but an authentic love for animals ensures you’ll always stand out. A large car or van is useful for taking dogs to nearby parks and definitely offer to supply treats or toys for every pet.

Small cost. Some prior experience with animals, such as working as a vet nurse or in a pet store, will help but an authentic love for animals ensures you’ll always stand out. A large car or van is useful for taking dogs to nearby parks and definitely offer to supply treats or toys for every pet. Effort: Small-medium effort. It all depends on how much you enjoy being with animals!

Small-medium effort. It all depends on how much you enjoy being with animals! Potential for growth: Medium potential but prepare to start small before growing.

3. Handmade products

If you enjoy arts and crafts, patchwork, embroidery, baking, making jewellery or other craft hobbies, you could take your talent to a new level and turn it into a small business. Sell your products online or simply start with friends and family and gradually build your client database. You could use social media to advertise any products you create and find those interested in your particular craft or hobby, as this could be one way to slowly build an online following.

Cost: Small cost. You may already have the stock and basic equipment you need. But you will need materials further down your small business track.

Small cost. You may already have the stock and basic equipment you need. But you will need materials further down your small business track. Effort: Medium effort. Aim to stand out from the steadily increasing crowd of handmade producers by offering unique extras.

Medium effort. Aim to stand out from the steadily increasing crowd of handmade producers by offering unique extras. Potential for growth: Medium potential. It’s wise to start this small business as a side hustle, which will also give you time to research your potential competitors.

4. Tailoring

If you’re savvy with a sewing machine or knitting needs, why not turn your hands to creating full-time fashion for the world? If you have an interest in a particular period of fashion, such as Jane Austen’s Regency era or the flappers of the 1920s, you may want to concentrate solely on this area. Before you know it, you’ll be selling your special products on Facebook Marketplace, Etsy and Spotify.

Cost: Medium cost. As with handmade products, you’ll probably have a sewing machine and other details already. Don’t forget you’ll need to purchase more such supplies and stock going forward.

Medium cost. As with handmade products, you’ll probably have a sewing machine and other details already. Don’t forget you’ll need to purchase more such supplies and stock going forward. Effort: Medium-high effort. Handmade, homemade products can be a competitive sector so aim to choose designs and styles that aren’t readily available in stores or online.

Medium-high effort. Handmade, homemade products can be a competitive sector so aim to choose designs and styles that aren’t readily available in stores or online. Potential for growth: Medium potential. Research and explore the sector to find out how you can outrank and outshine your competitors.

5. Web development and virtual assistance

COVID has only increased the popularity of, and demand for, online shopping and anything remotely linked to the internet and web development. So, if you’re niche is coding, apps and technology overall, why not jump into the specialised entrepreneurship of web development, which still leaves so many people – young and old – confused and frustrated? Or consider being a virtual assistant, helping businesses around the world find their way on the web, develop their ‘net skills and avoid cyber scams.

Cost: Medium cost. You’ll need a better than average internet connection with top-notch security.

Medium cost. You’ll need a better than average internet connection with top-notch security. Effort: Medium effort. Patience is definitely a virtue when it comes to assisting people with the internet, which can be difficult to understand.

Medium effort. Patience is definitely a virtue when it comes to assisting people with the internet, which can be difficult to understand. Potential for growth: High potential. Online technology is one of the very few ways people have been able to connect through COVID lockdowns and border closures. This reliance on the web is expected to rapidly increase.

6. Lifestyle manager

If you have a talent and passion for a certain industry, trade or hobby, turn it around and turn it into a bespoke business that will wow customers and clients. Perhaps you have first-hand knowledge of a region’s top restaurants and bars, you may know where to get the best flora and fauna, or you’re simply available to manage someone’s click and collect shopping. You may be surprised at how a lifestyle management business can succeed simply through creating some unique lifestyle experiences people can’t find anywhere else.

Cost: Medium cost, depending on what kind of lifestyle business you create.

Medium cost, depending on what kind of lifestyle business you create. Effort: Medium effort but again, if you have a passion and talent for your business, what is someone else’s medium effort may be very small for you!

Medium effort but again, if you have a passion and talent for your business, what is someone else’s medium effort may be very small for you! Potential for growth: High potential. Your success is all in the detail of the lifestyle experience you’re creating. Again aim for something that is highly sought after but has little competition.

7. Editorial services

Journalists and writers are often very surprised that other people don’t love words as much as they do – but it’s true! As a result, those without a natural knack for words are always delighted to find someone who is skilled with sentences and grammar. So if you love good grammar and enjoy pondering how to spell unusual words, put your pen to paper and make it work for you. Online content writing for websites and social media can also assist small business owners. As with homemade products, consider focussing on one or a few particular industries or ideas such as interior design, baking or gardening.

Cost: Low cost. You’ll need a computer with swift and strong internet connections and security and plenty of stationery. Also create a strong LinkedIn profile, an attractive website and organise some business cards.

Low cost. You’ll need a computer with swift and strong internet connections and security and plenty of stationery. Also create a strong LinkedIn profile, an attractive website and organise some business cards. Effort: Medium effort. If you love words, then creating and editing more for others – and for your bank account – won’t be an effort.

Medium effort. If you love words, then creating and editing more for others – and for your bank account – won’t be an effort. Potential for growth: High potential. Words will always be needed, with or without a pandemic.

Have we inspired you with a new small business idea?

