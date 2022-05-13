Time & Place boosts The Queensbridge Building in Southbank play

Private developer Time & Place has won an amended permit for its now $410m mixed-use project The Queensbridge Building in Melbourne and is poised to kick off construction.

Development partner and construction specialist, Hickory has been appointed to undertake the expanded build, with the developer recently picking up a neighbouring 430sq m landholding from Crown.

This will allow for the extension of the building’s podium and overall footprint.

Buying the adjacent site created a 1,370sq m parcel and boosts the end value from about $200m to more than $400m, while also boosting amenity.

The amendment was unanimously supported by the Future Melbourne Committee, and lifted apartment numbers from 250 units to 367 units.

Time & Place says the build will sport facilities typically found in a world class hotel, including a wellness retreat comprising of bookable outdoor cabanas, open and private pool, sauna and steam room, gym, yoga studio, boxing ring and private treatment rooms. It will also have co-working spaces, cafe, providore, private dining room, and a dog spa.

Time & Place is reaping strong pre-sales with about one third of the residential component done with pricing ranging from $518,000 to more than $2m.

“We are passionate about the evolution of the Queensbridge precinct of Southbank and what the future holds for this thriving area.

Acquiring the site at 15-23 Kings Way allows for a significant expansion in amenity and reinforces our development ethos to cultivate community-centric designs,” Time & Place director, Tim Price said.

“We envision the building becoming a destination that promotes social interaction and engagement, with the first floors of the building spilling into the surrounding street and creating a vibrant interface with the public,“ he said.

The Southbank project has been designed by Elenberg Fraser and Flack Studio to create an enduring architectural statement. Hickory managing director Michael Argyrou said the company wanted to create a tower that pays homage to the city and explores the art of vertical homes, placemaking, construction and hospitality.